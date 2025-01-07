Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.36
0
2.12
0.55
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
285.34
152.71
Raw materials
0
0
-1.04
0
As % of sales
0
0
49.21
0
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.21
-0.19
-0.13
As % of sales
85.19
0
9.2
24.61
Other costs
-0.17
-0.14
-0.74
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.79
0
35.21
50.79
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.36
0.13
0.13
OPM
-32.98
0
6.37
24.59
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.18
0
0.07
0.04
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.4
0.14
0.1
Taxes
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax rate
8.35
-2.07
-14.4
-23.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
-0.39
0.12
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
-0.39
0.12
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-109.44
-419.38
50.36
-128.78
NPM
10.39
0
5.86
15.01
