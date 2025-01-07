iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivanta Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.59
(0.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.36

0

2.12

0.55

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

285.34

152.71

Raw materials

0

0

-1.04

0

As % of sales

0

0

49.21

0

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.21

-0.19

-0.13

As % of sales

85.19

0

9.2

24.61

Other costs

-0.17

-0.14

-0.74

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.79

0

35.21

50.79

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.36

0.13

0.13

OPM

-32.98

0

6.37

24.59

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.18

0

0.07

0.04

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.4

0.14

0.1

Taxes

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Tax rate

8.35

-2.07

-14.4

-23.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

-0.39

0.12

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

-0.39

0.12

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-109.44

-419.38

50.36

-128.78

NPM

10.39

0

5.86

15.01

