Vivanta Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

3.59
(0.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.86

2.99

4.13

10.08

8.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.86

2.99

4.13

10.08

8.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.49

0.07

0

0

Total Income

1.89

3.47

4.2

10.08

8.95

Total Expenditure

1.75

3.11

4.11

9.73

8.23

PBIDT

0.14

0.37

0.1

0.35

0.72

Interest

0

0.02

0.03

0

0

PBDT

0.14

0.35

0.07

0.34

0.72

Depreciation

0.11

0.09

0.07

0.06

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.36

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.03

0.26

-0.37

0.28

0.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.03

0.26

-0.37

0.28

0.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.03

0.26

-0.37

0.28

0.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.02

-0.03

0.02

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

10.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.52

12.37

2.42

3.47

8.04

PBDTM(%)

7.52

11.7

1.69

3.37

8.04

PATM(%)

1.61

8.69

-8.95

2.77

7.59

