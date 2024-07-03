Vivanta Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.86
2.99
4.13
10.08
8.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.86
2.99
4.13
10.08
8.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.49
0.07
0
0
Total Income
1.89
3.47
4.2
10.08
8.95
Total Expenditure
1.75
3.11
4.11
9.73
8.23
PBIDT
0.14
0.37
0.1
0.35
0.72
Interest
0
0.02
0.03
0
0
PBDT
0.14
0.35
0.07
0.34
0.72
Depreciation
0.11
0.09
0.07
0.06
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.36
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.03
0.26
-0.37
0.28
0.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.03
0.26
-0.37
0.28
0.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
0.26
-0.37
0.28
0.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.02
-0.03
0.02
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
10.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.52
12.37
2.42
3.47
8.04
PBDTM(%)
7.52
11.7
1.69
3.37
8.04
PATM(%)
1.61
8.69
-8.95
2.77
7.59
