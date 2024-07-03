iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivanta Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.5
(-1.13%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:25:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

33.11

7.09

0.58

0.36

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.11

7.09

0.58

0.36

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.03

0.96

0.18

0

Total Income

33.11

7.12

1.54

0.55

0

Total Expenditure

31.68

5.42

0.84

0.39

0.27

PBIDT

1.42

1.7

0.7

0.15

-0.26

Interest

0

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

1.42

1.7

0.69

0.15

-0.26

Depreciation

0.13

0.02

0.12

0.14

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.29

1.67

0.58

0.01

-0.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.29

1.67

0.58

0.01

-0.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.6

0.18

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.29

1.67

-0.02

-0.17

-0.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.1

1.67

0.58

0.09

-0.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.5

10

10

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.28

23.97

120.68

41.66

0

PBDTM(%)

4.28

23.97

118.96

41.66

0

PATM(%)

3.89

23.55

100

2.77

0

