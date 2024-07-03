Vivanta Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
33.11
7.09
0.58
0.36
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.11
7.09
0.58
0.36
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.03
0.96
0.18
0
Total Income
33.11
7.12
1.54
0.55
0
Total Expenditure
31.68
5.42
0.84
0.39
0.27
PBIDT
1.42
1.7
0.7
0.15
-0.26
Interest
0
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
1.42
1.7
0.69
0.15
-0.26
Depreciation
0.13
0.02
0.12
0.14
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.29
1.67
0.58
0.01
-0.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.29
1.67
0.58
0.01
-0.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.6
0.18
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.29
1.67
-0.02
-0.17
-0.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.1
1.67
0.58
0.09
-0.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.5
10
10
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.28
23.97
120.68
41.66
0
PBDTM(%)
4.28
23.97
118.96
41.66
0
PATM(%)
3.89
23.55
100
2.77
0
