SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.69
Prev. Close₹3.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.87
Day's High₹3.73
Day's Low₹3.53
52 Week's High₹6.31
52 Week's Low₹3.07
Book Value₹1.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.75
P/E183
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.5
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4
5.74
4.28
3.89
Net Worth
16.5
15.74
14.28
13.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.36
0
2.12
0.55
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
285.34
152.71
Raw materials
0
0
-1.04
0
As % of sales
0
0
49.21
0
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.21
-0.19
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.4
0.14
0.1
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Working capital
-0.03
-0.81
2.78
0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
285.34
152.71
Op profit growth
-67.52
-371.12
-0.19
-159.92
EBIT growth
-110.99
-354.76
33.16
-141.22
Net profit growth
-109.44
-419.38
50.36
-128.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
37.24
24.79
1.3
0.36
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.24
24.79
1.3
0.36
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.03
0.61
0.18
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hemant Amrish Parikh
Director
Jainil R Bhatt
Independent Director
Tushar Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aesha Safi
Independent Director
Rushabh Shah
Independent Director
Apeksha Vyas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vivanta Industries Ltd
Summary
Vivanta Industries Limited (VIL) was initially registered as a Private Limited Company in the name of Vernes Infotech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on May 31, 2013. The Company status was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vernes Infotech Limited and further to Vivanta Industries Limited on March 31, 2017. Initially, the Company engaged in trading of various steel products, electronic items and dealing in shares & security. In 2016-17, Vintron Infrastructure & Projects Private Limited got amalgamated with Vernes Infotech Private Limited and the Infrastructure Business of India Infraspace Limited was demerged and vested into/ with Vernes Infotech Private Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective on July 18, 2016. In terms of the said Amalgamation, the Company allotted 99,90,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in its Board Meeting held on October 3, 2016. The Company issued and allotted 25,19,193 new Equity Shares of Rs.10 each to the non promoter shareholders of India Infraspace Limited in the ratio of 3 new Equity Shares of the Company for every 4 Equity Shares held by them in India Infraspace Limited.Similarly, the Company issued and allotted 74,70,807 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the share holders of Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited in the ratio of 747 new Equity Shares of the Company for every 10 Equity Shares held by them in Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Priv
The Vivanta Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivanta Industries Ltd is ₹44.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vivanta Industries Ltd is 183 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivanta Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivanta Industries Ltd is ₹3.07 and ₹6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vivanta Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.04%, 3 Years at 4.80%, 1 Year at -36.13%, 6 Month at -8.04%, 3 Month at -0.54% and 1 Month at 2.52%.
