iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vivanta Industries Ltd Share Price

3.58
(-2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.69
  • Day's High3.73
  • 52 Wk High6.31
  • Prev. Close3.66
  • Day's Low3.53
  • 52 Wk Low 3.07
  • Turnover (lac)13.87
  • P/E183
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.34
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.75
  • Div. Yield0.82
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vivanta Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.69

Prev. Close

3.66

Turnover(Lac.)

13.87

Day's High

3.73

Day's Low

3.53

52 Week's High

6.31

52 Week's Low

3.07

Book Value

1.34

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.75

P/E

183

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0.82

Vivanta Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.03

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2023

arrow

3 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Vivanta Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vivanta Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.92%

Non-Promoter- 89.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vivanta Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.5

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4

5.74

4.28

3.89

Net Worth

16.5

15.74

14.28

13.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.36

0

2.12

0.55

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

285.34

152.71

Raw materials

0

0

-1.04

0

As % of sales

0

0

49.21

0

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.21

-0.19

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.4

0.14

0.1

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Working capital

-0.03

-0.81

2.78

0.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

285.34

152.71

Op profit growth

-67.52

-371.12

-0.19

-159.92

EBIT growth

-110.99

-354.76

33.16

-141.22

Net profit growth

-109.44

-419.38

50.36

-128.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

37.24

24.79

1.3

0.36

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.24

24.79

1.3

0.36

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.03

0.61

0.18

0.01

View Annually Results

Vivanta Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vivanta Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hemant Amrish Parikh

Director

Jainil R Bhatt

Independent Director

Tushar Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aesha Safi

Independent Director

Rushabh Shah

Independent Director

Apeksha Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vivanta Industries Ltd

Summary

Vivanta Industries Limited (VIL) was initially registered as a Private Limited Company in the name of Vernes Infotech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on May 31, 2013. The Company status was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vernes Infotech Limited and further to Vivanta Industries Limited on March 31, 2017. Initially, the Company engaged in trading of various steel products, electronic items and dealing in shares & security. In 2016-17, Vintron Infrastructure & Projects Private Limited got amalgamated with Vernes Infotech Private Limited and the Infrastructure Business of India Infraspace Limited was demerged and vested into/ with Vernes Infotech Private Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective on July 18, 2016. In terms of the said Amalgamation, the Company allotted 99,90,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in its Board Meeting held on October 3, 2016. The Company issued and allotted 25,19,193 new Equity Shares of Rs.10 each to the non promoter shareholders of India Infraspace Limited in the ratio of 3 new Equity Shares of the Company for every 4 Equity Shares held by them in India Infraspace Limited.Similarly, the Company issued and allotted 74,70,807 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the share holders of Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited in the ratio of 747 new Equity Shares of the Company for every 10 Equity Shares held by them in Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Priv
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vivanta Industries Ltd share price today?

The Vivanta Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vivanta Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivanta Industries Ltd is ₹44.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vivanta Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vivanta Industries Ltd is 183 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vivanta Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivanta Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivanta Industries Ltd is ₹3.07 and ₹6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vivanta Industries Ltd?

Vivanta Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.04%, 3 Years at 4.80%, 1 Year at -36.13%, 6 Month at -8.04%, 3 Month at -0.54% and 1 Month at 2.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vivanta Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vivanta Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 89.07 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivanta Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.