Vivanta Industries Ltd Summary

Vivanta Industries Limited (VIL) was initially registered as a Private Limited Company in the name of Vernes Infotech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on May 31, 2013. The Company status was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vernes Infotech Limited and further to Vivanta Industries Limited on March 31, 2017. Initially, the Company engaged in trading of various steel products, electronic items and dealing in shares & security. In 2016-17, Vintron Infrastructure & Projects Private Limited got amalgamated with Vernes Infotech Private Limited and the Infrastructure Business of India Infraspace Limited was demerged and vested into/ with Vernes Infotech Private Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective on July 18, 2016. In terms of the said Amalgamation, the Company allotted 99,90,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in its Board Meeting held on October 3, 2016. The Company issued and allotted 25,19,193 new Equity Shares of Rs.10 each to the non promoter shareholders of India Infraspace Limited in the ratio of 3 new Equity Shares of the Company for every 4 Equity Shares held by them in India Infraspace Limited.Similarly, the Company issued and allotted 74,70,807 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the share holders of Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited in the ratio of 747 new Equity Shares of the Company for every 10 Equity Shares held by them in Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited. Mr. Parikh H. A., the promoter shareholder of the Company as well as Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited was allotted additional 807 new Equity Shares over and above his entitlement as per the exchange ratio specified in the Scheme. Mr. Parth Parikh being the promoter of Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited was made the promoter of Company pursuant to Composite Scheme of Arrangement of the Company.In 2023-24, the Company has focused on commercialising of projects and providing consultancy and Turn-Key Projects of various pharmaceuticals, Agro projects & prefabricated factories. At present, the Company is in business of P.M.C.C Project Management Consultancy & undertaking of Turnkey Project along with technology supply.