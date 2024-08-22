Approved the draft notice of 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which is scheduled to be held on 22nd August, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submits proceedings of the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 of the Company at 04:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Video Means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)