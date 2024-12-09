Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Vivanta Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Proposal for Raising of Funds by issue of Equity Shares for cash and/or consideration other than cash on Preferential Basis. 2) Any other agenda/business matter to be discuss with the permission of the Chairperson of the Board Meeting. We hereby inform that meeting of Board of Directors held today i.e., 9th December, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Vivanta Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Proposal of Fund raising by way of Issue of Shares on Preferential Basis. 2) Any other business with the permission of chair. Vivanta Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on 15th November, 2024 has been postponed and reschedule to 22nd November, 2024 due to unavoidable circumstances. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board Members decided not to proceed further with the Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis in this meeting. The Board may proceed with above agenda in future after submitting Intimation as required under SEBI Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Vivanta Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that meetings of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 at 5:00 pm at Registered office of the Company. We hereby wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on 24th October, 2024 has discussed and approved Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Vivanta Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2) To consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial statements of the Company for the F.Y. 23-24; 3) To consider and approve the Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report along with annexure for the F.Y. 23-24; 4) To approve the draft Notice of 11th AGM; 5) To consider and fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM); 6) To appoint M/s. Gaurav Bachani & Associates Company Secretary (FIRM REG. No.: S2020GJ718800) as Scrutinizer to ascertain voting process of 11th AGM; 7) To revise and increase the limit of Borrowing power pursuant to Section 180 (1) (c) of the Companies Act 2013; 8) To consider and approve Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequential Amendment in Memorandum of Association of the Company; 9) Any other business with the permission of Chair.] Outcome of the Board Meeting to consider and approved the businesses as mentioned under the Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Vivanta Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Appointment of Independent Director 2. Reconstitution of Committee 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor 4. Acquisition of Land 5. To invest upto Rs. 30000000/- 6. To borrow money upto Rs. 2000000/- 7. Any other business Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve following business: 1) Appointment of Mr. Mukeshkumar Kanazariya as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director 2) Resignation of Mr. Tushar Gandhi Jayantilal (DIN: 03577792) as Non-Executive, Independent Director 3) Reconstitution of Committees of Board of Directors as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 4) Appointment of M/s. Rahul Doshi & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 127378W, Mem No: 117160) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 5) Acquisition of Land in Madagascar, Africa as per Section 179 of the Companies Act, 2013 6) Investment upto Rs. 3,00,00,000 in purchasing Plant & Machinery for the Land situated in Sanand, Gujarat as per Section 179 of the Companies Act, 2013 7) Borrowing of up to Rs. 20,00,00,000 via Pre-Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency. Board of Directors considered and approved following: 1) Appointment of Mr. Mukesh Kanazariya as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director 2) Resignation of Mr. Tushar Gandhi as Non-Executive Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 30 May 2024

To consider and approve the following: 1) APpointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer- Ms. Vinita Keswani 2) Appointment of Independent Director- Ms. Nidhi Bansal 3) Resignation of Independent Director- Ms. Apeksha Vyas 4)Reconstitution of COmmittee Read less..

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Vivanta Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2) To take note of resignation of Mrs. Aesha Shah from the position of the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 22nd April 2024 3) Any other business as Board deem fit to discuss with the permission of the Chair. 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Audit Report of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (Enclosed herewith as Annexure-A) 2. To take note of resignation of Mrs. Aesha Shah from the position of the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 22nd April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, March 05, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the followings: 1. Intimation of Resignation of Mr. Kuldip Parekh from the position of the Chief Financial Officer of the Company 2. Intimation of Appointment of Mr. Vikas Patel as a Whole-time Chief Financial Officer and KMP of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III thereto, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 05th March, 2024, inter-alia has taken note of the Resignation of Mr. Kuldip Parekh who will cease to be the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. closure of business hours on 04th March, 2024; and approved the appointment of Mr. Vikas patel as the Chief financial officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f 05th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.03.2024)

