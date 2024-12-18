|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Dec 2024
|7 Jan 2025
|Convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, 7th January, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferences (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for seeking approval of shareholders for the aforesaid preferential issue of equity shares and other matters, if any Newspaper Publication for the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Vivanta Industries Limited to be held on 7th January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/12/2024) Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General (EGM) of the Company held today i.e., Tuesday, 7th January, 2025 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.01.2025) Scrutinizer report for the EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.