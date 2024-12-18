Convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, 7th January, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferences (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for seeking approval of shareholders for the aforesaid preferential issue of equity shares and other matters, if any Newspaper Publication for the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Vivanta Industries Limited to be held on 7th January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/12/2024) Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General (EGM) of the Company held today i.e., Tuesday, 7th January, 2025 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.01.2025) Scrutinizer report for the EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)