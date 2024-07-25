Vivanta Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This report contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Companys actual results, performance or achievements can thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

INDUSTRIAL STURCTURE:

Company is in business of P.M.C.C Project Management Consultancy & Turnkey Project & Technology Supply. However, Competition in the industry is continuously increasing. Further, the Company has also set its vision in global market to provide management consultancy & undertaking of Turnkey Project along with technology supply

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS AND OUTLOOK

The Company will be able to place itself in a strong position by expanding strategically, increasing its Project capacities and enhancing capacities across the organization. The Company is looking at different opportunities in untapped markets and also across a value chain. It plans for alliances with business associates in the global market, giving a huge boost to the selective projects that it already deals in. We are fully conscious of our responsibility toward our customers. Our efforts are directed toward the fulfillment of customer satisfaction through the quality. As the consolidation of this industry gains momentum, the need to develop a dedicated team of skilled manpower assumes urgency and importance. We will continue to focus on training and motivation of manpower so as to develop teams of qualified and skilled personnel to effectively discharge their responsibilities in a number of projects and activities. It is, in this context, which we have been working towards promoting the skills and professionalism of our employees to cope with and focus on the challenges of change and growth.

OVERVIEW

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 and Indian AS in the India. The management of the company accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for various estimates and judgments used therein. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, in order that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonably present the companys state of affairs and profit for the year.

THREATS & COMPETITION:

Competition in the domestic market has intensified and forced the players to adopt aggressive marketing strategy and promotional campaigns to capture and protect their market shares. The Company has the plans to penetrate better in to world market, especially through the customer retention and business development in the regions which have not been tapped.

SEGMENT WISE AND PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company operates within a P.M.C.C Project Management Consultancy & Turnkey Project & Technology Supply. Hence, Segment/Product wise report is not given separately.

RISK AND CONCERN:

The risk management function is integral to the company and its objectives includes ensuring that critical risk is identified continuously, monitored and managed effectively in order to protect the companys business.

However, the changes in the tax laws, Government policies and regulatory requirement might affect the companys business. Uncontrolled variation in price of input materials could impact the companys profitability to the extent that the same are not absorbed by the market through price increase and/or could have a negative impact on the demand in the market.

The management has already taken initiatives in advance for mitigating the above-mentioned risk and concerns/challenges. The company has taken major initiatives like strong marketing efforts, focus on cost reduction through inventory management techniques and retain talented employees etc.

OUTLOOK:

The profit margins in the industry are under pressure. However, the Company has taken remedial measures. The Company is confident to meet the challenges with its strength in marketing network, its strategic planning, Research & Development productivity improvement and cost reduction exercise.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has strong and adequate internal control system suitable to its size and nature of business. We constantly upgrade our systems for incremental improvements. The Audit Committee of the Board regularly reviews our system. The systems ensure protection of assets and proper recording of transactions. Internal audit is carried out by an independent chartered accountants firm on quarterly basis. The internal auditors reports are regularly received by the Audit Committee. It is a regular practice to review the issues raised by Internal Auditors and statutory auditors by the Audit Committee.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

In terms of performance, FY 2023-24 has been a reasonable year. Company is focused on the task on hand in terms of better reliability of operations and more focused market efforts. Our revenue from operations is Rs. 3,723.86 Lakh. During the FY 2023-24, Company has earned profit of Rs. 104.06 Lakh. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year stood at Rs. 63.93 Lakh.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

Human Resources of the Company have always acknowledged importance of its human capital and fundamental source of its success. Consequently, the Companys HR department has enabled it to acquire, develop, motivate and maintain its skilled human resource. The Company worked on its recruitment process at bringing about improvement in:

1. Speed at which talent is brought in.

2. Quality of talent with respect to competence and compatibility.

3. Cost of recruitment

HUMAN RESOURCE:

Your Company firmly believes that employees are the most valuable assets and key players of business success and sustained growth. Various employee benefits, recreational and team building efforts are made to enhance employee skills, motivation as also to foster team spirit. Industrial relations were cordial throughout the year.

HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION:

Your Company has complied with all the applicable environmental laws and labour laws. The Company has been complying with the relevant laws and has been taking all necessary measures to protect the environment and maximize worker protection and safety.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statement in the management discussion and analysis may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities law and regulations and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that would make differences to Companys operations include competition, price realisation, forex market, changes in government policies and regulations, tax regimes, economic development within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.