1:4 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, VIVANTA INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VIVANTA INDUSTRIES LIMITEDLTD. (541735) RECORD DATE 05/09/2023 PURPOSE Dividend of Re.0.3 (3%) per Equity Share and Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/-each for every 4 (four) fully paid up share Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 05/09/2023 DR-607/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.09.2023)