VMS Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.47
16.47
16.47
16.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.46
41.21
38.85
37.52
Net Worth
63.93
57.68
55.32
53.99
Minority Interest
Debt
22.43
29.04
31.65
22.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.6
0.6
0.57
0.56
Total Liabilities
86.96
87.32
87.54
76.91
Fixed Assets
6.31
4.87
5.19
5.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
3.7
2.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.36
63.82
59.12
48.33
Inventories
40.9
2.05
48.44
14.62
Inventory Days
34.81
Sundry Debtors
33.39
25.71
25.7
19.05
Debtor Days
45.36
Other Current Assets
31.89
36.29
31.27
39.97
Sundry Creditors
-82.76
-0.04
-46.08
-24.63
Creditor Days
58.65
Other Current Liabilities
-2.05
-0.19
-0.21
-0.68
Cash
59.3
18.63
19.54
20.53
Total Assets
86.97
87.32
87.55
76.92
