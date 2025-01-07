Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
153.28
176.41
117.85
114.11
yoy growth (%)
-13.11
49.68
3.27
12.09
Raw materials
-146.08
-165.29
-108.17
-105.29
As % of sales
95.3
93.7
91.78
92.26
Employee costs
-2.28
-1.98
-1.4
-1.76
As % of sales
1.49
1.12
1.19
1.54
Other costs
-4.49
-10.74
-7.18
-8.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.92
6.08
6.09
7.09
Operating profit
0.41
-1.61
1.09
-1.04
OPM
0.27
-0.91
0.92
-0.91
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.46
-0.46
-0.43
Interest expense
-3.03
-1.9
-1.43
-0.42
Other income
4.45
5.29
2.9
3.62
Profit before tax
1.44
1.32
2.1
1.72
Taxes
-0.38
-0.11
-0.69
-0.73
Tax rate
-26.93
-9.02
-33.05
-42.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.05
1.2
1.4
0.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.05
1.2
1.4
0.99
yoy growth (%)
-12.45
-14.11
41.98
4.05
NPM
0.68
0.68
1.19
0.86
