VMS Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.58
(-0.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

153.28

176.41

117.85

114.11

yoy growth (%)

-13.11

49.68

3.27

12.09

Raw materials

-146.08

-165.29

-108.17

-105.29

As % of sales

95.3

93.7

91.78

92.26

Employee costs

-2.28

-1.98

-1.4

-1.76

As % of sales

1.49

1.12

1.19

1.54

Other costs

-4.49

-10.74

-7.18

-8.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.92

6.08

6.09

7.09

Operating profit

0.41

-1.61

1.09

-1.04

OPM

0.27

-0.91

0.92

-0.91

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.46

-0.46

-0.43

Interest expense

-3.03

-1.9

-1.43

-0.42

Other income

4.45

5.29

2.9

3.62

Profit before tax

1.44

1.32

2.1

1.72

Taxes

-0.38

-0.11

-0.69

-0.73

Tax rate

-26.93

-9.02

-33.05

-42.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.05

1.2

1.4

0.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.05

1.2

1.4

0.99

yoy growth (%)

-12.45

-14.11

41.98

4.05

NPM

0.68

0.68

1.19

0.86

