VMS Industries Ltd Share Price

40.39
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.4
  • Day's High40.99
  • 52 Wk High74.95
  • Prev. Close41.21
  • Day's Low39.5
  • 52 Wk Low 31
  • Turnover (lac)31.21
  • P/E18.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.49
  • EPS2.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

VMS Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

40.4

Prev. Close

41.21

Turnover(Lac.)

31.21

Day's High

40.99

Day's Low

39.5

52 Week's High

74.95

52 Week's Low

31

Book Value

37.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.85

P/E

18.07

EPS

2.28

Divi. Yield

0

VMS Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

VMS Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

VMS Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 61.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VMS Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.47

16.47

16.47

16.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.46

41.21

38.85

37.52

Net Worth

63.93

57.68

55.32

53.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

153.28

176.41

117.85

114.11

yoy growth (%)

-13.11

49.68

3.27

12.09

Raw materials

-146.08

-165.29

-108.17

-105.29

As % of sales

95.3

93.7

91.78

92.26

Employee costs

-2.28

-1.98

-1.4

-1.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.44

1.32

2.1

1.72

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.46

-0.46

-0.43

Tax paid

-0.38

-0.11

-0.69

-0.73

Working capital

-24.94

52.11

10.35

0.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.11

49.68

3.27

12.09

Op profit growth

-125.79

-247.05

-205.17

-10.65

EBIT growth

38.79

-8.67

64.3

-21.06

Net profit growth

-12.45

-14.11

41.98

4.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

177.5

134.76

114.74

101.8

82.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

177.5

134.76

114.74

101.8

82.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

4.24

3.7

Other Income

2.5

4.14

4.03

0

0

VMS Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

2,221.85

88.12,399.8223.140117.44146.5

VMS Industries Ltd

41.21

18.07100.850.72097.4737.49

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

128.95

53.0779.560.4900236.42

Inducto Steel Ltd

77.47

031.14-2.27046.1599.57

Garware Marine Industries Ltd

29.65

80.1417.10.0700.2928.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VMS Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ajit Kumar Jain

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Jain

Whole-time Director

Sangeeta Jain

Independent Director

Hitesh Loonia

Independent Director

Pranav Kumar Parikh

Independent Director

Bakul Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemal Patel.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VMS Industries Ltd

Summary

VMS Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on December 2, 1991 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of VarunManagement Services Private Limited by its Promoters. The Company acquired a Ship Breaking Plot in the year 2007 and to reflect thebusiness of the Company the name was changed to VMS Industries Private Limited on May 22, 2007. The Constitution of the Company was changed to Public limited Company with effect from January 29, 2010 and consequently the name was changed to VMS Industries Limited.VMS Industries Ltd is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO14001:2004, ISO 30000-2009 & OHSAS18001:2007 certified company for the Ship Recycling and Offshore Business. The company business mainly consists of two business segments, namely Ship Recycling Activities and Offshore business activities & supporting services. They are carrying their ship-recycling activities at Sosiya Ship Breaking Yard, Gujarat.The company was established with the object of carrying on the business of providing different kinds of consulting and information technology services. During year 1992-1994, the company was engaged in computerization of land revenue records of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. Thereafter, during the year 1995-96, they undertook the assignment of computerization of Ration Cards and Ration Shops of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation.In the year 1994, the company acquired a running Oxygen Plant operating in the name of Varun Gases in Sihor GIDC, Bhavnagar having an installed capacity o
Company FAQs

What is the VMS Industries Ltd share price today?

The VMS Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of VMS Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VMS Industries Ltd is ₹98.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VMS Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VMS Industries Ltd is 18.07 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VMS Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VMS Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VMS Industries Ltd is ₹31 and ₹74.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VMS Industries Ltd?

VMS Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.89%, 3 Years at 42.94%, 1 Year at 0.49%, 6 Month at -2.18%, 3 Month at -17.74% and 1 Month at -10.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VMS Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VMS Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.10 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 61.50 %

