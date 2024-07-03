SectorShip Building
Open₹40.4
Prev. Close₹41.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.21
Day's High₹40.99
Day's Low₹39.5
52 Week's High₹74.95
52 Week's Low₹31
Book Value₹37.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.85
P/E18.07
EPS2.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.47
16.47
16.47
16.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.46
41.21
38.85
37.52
Net Worth
63.93
57.68
55.32
53.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
153.28
176.41
117.85
114.11
yoy growth (%)
-13.11
49.68
3.27
12.09
Raw materials
-146.08
-165.29
-108.17
-105.29
As % of sales
95.3
93.7
91.78
92.26
Employee costs
-2.28
-1.98
-1.4
-1.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.44
1.32
2.1
1.72
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.46
-0.46
-0.43
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.11
-0.69
-0.73
Working capital
-24.94
52.11
10.35
0.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.11
49.68
3.27
12.09
Op profit growth
-125.79
-247.05
-205.17
-10.65
EBIT growth
38.79
-8.67
64.3
-21.06
Net profit growth
-12.45
-14.11
41.98
4.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
177.5
134.76
114.74
101.8
82.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
177.5
134.76
114.74
101.8
82.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
4.24
3.7
Other Income
2.5
4.14
4.03
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
2,221.85
|88.1
|2,399.82
|23.14
|0
|117.44
|146.5
VMS Industries Ltd
41.21
|18.07
|100.85
|0.72
|0
|97.47
|37.49
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
128.95
|53.07
|79.56
|0.49
|0
|0
|236.42
Inducto Steel Ltd
77.47
|0
|31.14
|-2.27
|0
|46.15
|99.57
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
29.65
|80.14
|17.1
|0.07
|0
|0.29
|28.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ajit Kumar Jain
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Jain
Whole-time Director
Sangeeta Jain
Independent Director
Hitesh Loonia
Independent Director
Pranav Kumar Parikh
Independent Director
Bakul Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemal Patel.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VMS Industries Ltd
Summary
VMS Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on December 2, 1991 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of VarunManagement Services Private Limited by its Promoters. The Company acquired a Ship Breaking Plot in the year 2007 and to reflect thebusiness of the Company the name was changed to VMS Industries Private Limited on May 22, 2007. The Constitution of the Company was changed to Public limited Company with effect from January 29, 2010 and consequently the name was changed to VMS Industries Limited.VMS Industries Ltd is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO14001:2004, ISO 30000-2009 & OHSAS18001:2007 certified company for the Ship Recycling and Offshore Business. The company business mainly consists of two business segments, namely Ship Recycling Activities and Offshore business activities & supporting services. They are carrying their ship-recycling activities at Sosiya Ship Breaking Yard, Gujarat.The company was established with the object of carrying on the business of providing different kinds of consulting and information technology services. During year 1992-1994, the company was engaged in computerization of land revenue records of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. Thereafter, during the year 1995-96, they undertook the assignment of computerization of Ration Cards and Ration Shops of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation.In the year 1994, the company acquired a running Oxygen Plant operating in the name of Varun Gases in Sihor GIDC, Bhavnagar having an installed capacity o
The VMS Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VMS Industries Ltd is ₹98.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VMS Industries Ltd is 18.07 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VMS Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VMS Industries Ltd is ₹31 and ₹74.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VMS Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.89%, 3 Years at 42.94%, 1 Year at 0.49%, 6 Month at -2.18%, 3 Month at -17.74% and 1 Month at -10.55%.
