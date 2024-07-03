Summary

VMS Industries Ltd was originally incorporated on December 2, 1991 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of VarunManagement Services Private Limited by its Promoters. The Company acquired a Ship Breaking Plot in the year 2007 and to reflect thebusiness of the Company the name was changed to VMS Industries Private Limited on May 22, 2007. The Constitution of the Company was changed to Public limited Company with effect from January 29, 2010 and consequently the name was changed to VMS Industries Limited.VMS Industries Ltd is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO14001:2004, ISO 30000-2009 & OHSAS18001:2007 certified company for the Ship Recycling and Offshore Business. The company business mainly consists of two business segments, namely Ship Recycling Activities and Offshore business activities & supporting services. They are carrying their ship-recycling activities at Sosiya Ship Breaking Yard, Gujarat.The company was established with the object of carrying on the business of providing different kinds of consulting and information technology services. During year 1992-1994, the company was engaged in computerization of land revenue records of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. Thereafter, during the year 1995-96, they undertook the assignment of computerization of Ration Cards and Ration Shops of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation.In the year 1994, the company acquired a running Oxygen Plant operating in the name of Varun Gases in Sihor GIDC, Bhavnagar having an installed capacity o

