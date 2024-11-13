Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

VMS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 13.11.2024 for approval of Unaudited Quarterly Result for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2024. Board of Director approved Result for half year / second Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 in thier meeting held on 13th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

VMS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Approval of quarterly Results for Quarter Ended on 30.06.2024 to be held on 13.08.2024 Result for first Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

VMS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Declaration of Interim Dividend to be held on 03rd July 2024 Board of Director in their meeting held on 03.07.2024 decided to give interim Dividend of Rs.0.50 (Fifty Paisa only) i.e 5% per Equity Share bearing face value Rs.10/- each for Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2024)

VMS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to held on 03rd May 2024 for Considering Audited Results for the F.Y ended on 31st March 2024 with Statutory Auditor Report Out Comes of Board meeting held for approval of Audited Results for F y 2023-24 ended on 31.03.2024 with Independent Auditor Report from Statutory Auditor SN SHAH & Associates Result with Independent Auditor Report for the year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Intimation of Record date for Right Issue Thursday 18th April 2024 for the Purpose of Right issue of Company we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. April 12, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 808 - C, Pinnacle Business Park, Corporate Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad - 380015 Gujarat which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved issue of up to 80,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs. 35.00/- per Equity Share aggregating up to Rs. 28,00,00,000/- to all the existing eligible Equity shareholders of the Company on Rights (Rights Issue). The brief term of Rights Issue is approved by the Board is attached herewith as Annexure - I. Details of the securities Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each Type of issue Rights issue of equity shares Equity shares offered through the issue 80,00,000 Equity Shares* Face value per equity share Rs. 10/- per share Issue price per equity share Rs. 35/- per share Right entitlement ratio 16 Rights Equity share for every 33 fully paid-up Equity shares held by the Eligible Equity shareholders in the Company as on Record date Outstanding equity shares before Right issue 1,64,73,391 Equity shares of Rs. 10.00/- each Outstanding equity shares post rights issue (assuming fully subscription) Upto 2,44,73,391 Equity shares of Rs. 10.00/- each. Terms of Payment Amount of Rights Equity Shares shall be fully paid up at the time of application. * Equity shares which are offered through the rights issue are Maximum no. of shares that will be issued. The detailed terms of the Rights Issue including the procedure for the Rights Issue will be specified in the Letter of Offer which will be sent by the Company to the Eligible Equity Shareholders holding Equity Shares of the Company as on the Record Date in due course. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. April 12, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 808 - C, Pinnacle Business Park, Corporate Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad - 380015 Gujarat which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved issue of up to 80,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs. 35.00/- per Equity Share aggregating up to Rs. 28,00,00,000/- to all the existing eligible Equity shareholders of the Company on Rights (Rights Issue). The brief term of Rights Issue is approved by the Board is attached herewith as Annexure - I. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.04.2024)

