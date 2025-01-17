Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
1,979.85
|78.89
|2,148.91
|23.14
|0
|117.44
|146.5
VMS Industries Ltd
38.98
|16.29
|90.87
|0.72
|0
|97.47
|37.49
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
118.5
|49.9
|74.81
|0.49
|0
|0
|236.42
Inducto Steel Ltd
70.21
|0
|27.32
|-2.27
|0
|46.15
|99.63
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
28.44
|75.38
|16.08
|0.07
|0
|0.29
|28.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.