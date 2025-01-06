VMS Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.44
1.32
2.1
1.72
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.46
-0.46
-0.43
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.11
-0.69
-0.73
Working capital
-24.94
52.11
10.35
0.94
Other operating items
Operating
-24.27
52.85
11.28
1.49
Capital expenditure
0.19
0.04
0.35
0.26
Free cash flow
-24.08
52.89
11.63
1.75
Equity raised
73.14
72.53
71.44
70.58
Investing
0.08
-12.81
4.95
1.23
Financing
-25.99
33.62
14.03
2.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.15
146.23
102.06
75.88
