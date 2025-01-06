iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VMS Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.39
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VMS Industries Ltd

VMS Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.44

1.32

2.1

1.72

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.46

-0.46

-0.43

Tax paid

-0.38

-0.11

-0.69

-0.73

Working capital

-24.94

52.11

10.35

0.94

Other operating items

Operating

-24.27

52.85

11.28

1.49

Capital expenditure

0.19

0.04

0.35

0.26

Free cash flow

-24.08

52.89

11.63

1.75

Equity raised

73.14

72.53

71.44

70.58

Investing

0.08

-12.81

4.95

1.23

Financing

-25.99

33.62

14.03

2.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.15

146.23

102.06

75.88

VMS Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VMS Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.