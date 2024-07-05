Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 03, 2024, had inter alia, considered and declared the first Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.50/- (Fifty paisa Only) i.e. 5% per Equity Share bearing face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before August 02, 2024. Record Date for First Interim Dividend has been revised and fixed as Saturday, July 13, 2024 to determine list of eligible shareholders for payment of Dividend Record date for payment of first Interim Dividend declared at Re. 0.50/- (5%) has been revised and fixed as Saturday July 13, 2024 to determine list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)