iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VMS Industries Ltd Dividend

38.98
(4.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:13:00 PM

VMS Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend3 Jul 202412 Jul 202413 Jul 20240.55Interim 1
Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 03, 2024, had inter alia, considered and declared the first Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.50/- (Fifty paisa Only) i.e. 5% per Equity Share bearing face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before August 02, 2024. Record Date for First Interim Dividend has been revised and fixed as Saturday, July 13, 2024 to determine list of eligible shareholders for payment of Dividend Record date for payment of first Interim Dividend declared at Re. 0.50/- (5%) has been revised and fixed as Saturday July 13, 2024 to determine list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)

VMS Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VMS Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.