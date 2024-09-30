|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Proceeding of 32nd Annual General Meeting of VMS INDUSTRIES LIMITED held via video conference Mode at 3 pm at Reg office of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Out Come with Scrutinizer Report for 32nd Annual General Meeting held on 30th September 2024 via video conference Mode at 3 Pm and Conclued at 3: 22 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.