16:33 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VMS INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VMS INDUSTRIES LIMITED. (533427) RECORD DATE 18.04.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 16 (Sixteen) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.25 per Share on Rights Basis for every 33 (Thirty Three) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/04/2024 DR-613/2024-2025 * Note: Amount of Rights Equity Shares shall be fully paid up at the time of application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.04.2024)