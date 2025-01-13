iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VSF Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

51.6
(6.19%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:38:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VSF Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.58

6.58

5.87

5.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.62

-3.11

-5.6

-5.52

Net Worth

50.2

3.47

0.27

0.35

Minority Interest

Debt

31.54

14.93

15.65

15.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

81.74

18.4

15.92

16

Fixed Assets

84.25

65.06

63.53

63.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.09

0.09

0.08

Networking Capital

-5.97

-46.75

-47.7

-47.75

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0.01

Debtor Days

2.09

Other Current Assets

3.54

2.07

1.94

1.81

Sundry Creditors

-8.19

-20.14

-20.33

-20.77

Creditor Days

4,361.4

Other Current Liabilities

-1.32

-28.68

-29.32

-28.8

Cash

3.37

0.01

0

0.03

Total Assets

81.73

18.41

15.92

16.01

VSF Projects : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VSF Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.