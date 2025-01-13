VSF Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.58
6.58
5.87
5.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.62
-3.11
-5.6
-5.52
Net Worth
50.2
3.47
0.27
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
31.54
14.93
15.65
15.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
81.74
18.4
15.92
16
Fixed Assets
84.25
65.06
63.53
63.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.09
0.09
0.08
Networking Capital
-5.97
-46.75
-47.7
-47.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
2.09
Other Current Assets
3.54
2.07
1.94
1.81
Sundry Creditors
-8.19
-20.14
-20.33
-20.77
Creditor Days
4,361.4
Other Current Liabilities
-1.32
-28.68
-29.32
-28.8
Cash
3.37
0.01
0
0.03
Total Assets
81.73
18.41
15.92
16.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.