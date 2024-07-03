SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹51.35
Prev. Close₹53.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.1
Day's High₹52.98
Day's Low₹50.25
52 Week's High₹82.72
52 Week's Low₹33.04
Book Value₹38.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.58
6.58
5.87
5.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.62
-3.11
-5.6
-5.52
Net Worth
50.2
3.47
0.27
0.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.73
1.24
0
0
yoy growth (%)
40.06
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-0.7
-0.3
-1.31
0
As % of sales
40.66
24.46
0
0
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.37
-0.48
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.1
0.02
-7.29
-1
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.2
-0.21
-0.22
Tax paid
0.04
0.02
0.02
0.07
Working capital
0.3
0.6
-8.18
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.06
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-8.35
-103.37
3,536.62
-260.57
EBIT growth
-26.04
-102.01
1,345.36
558.79
Net profit growth
222.48
-100.65
681.7
97.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B Narayana Murthy
Non Executive Director
B Vijaya Lakshmi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Bobba Lakshmi Nasrasimha Chowdary
Independent Director
Ramesh Babu Nemani
Independent Director
Sriramshetty Srinivasa Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hima Bindu Nandigam
Independent Director
Sudhakar Nagabhairava
Reports by VSF Projects Ltd
Summary
VSF Projects Limited (formerly Vijaya Shrimp Farms and Export Ltd) was incorporated in Jun.92. The Company is engaged in Construction and Infrastructure development and Execution. Prior to this, it was engaged in the business of shrimp and prawn culture. The Company came out with a public issue during Dec.93 to set up an acqua culture farm in Andhra Pradesh and cultivate Black Tiger variety as an 100% EOU. An In house hatchery for captive consumption and a farm for shrimp farming by semi-intensive methods were also part of its project.The reduction in demand for seeds led to the closure of the hatchery unit in 1996-97. Harvesting the ponds was also hampered and restricted to 6 ponds due to cyclonic heavy rains and floods during October 1996. In the subsequent year, viral diseas affected some of the ponds leading to crop loss. Due to spread of the viral disease to the entire Coastal belt during the moulting period, there was no harvesting during 1999-2000.The hatchery unit earlier closed was re-opened in April 1998 only to be closed down for repair work. Operations commenced again during January 1999 but since the company had stocked its ponds with its own seeds, the unit was again closed by June 1999 due to viral attacks.The company has gone for a crop holiday after the viral infection. Hatchery operations were re-started from April 2000.The Company changed its name to VSF Projects Limited on May 26, 2005. In order to execute the proposed 350 MW Super Critical Thermal Power P
The VSF Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VSF Projects Ltd is ₹79.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VSF Projects Ltd is 0 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VSF Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VSF Projects Ltd is ₹33.04 and ₹82.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VSF Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.84%, 3 Years at 27.84%, 1 Year at 45.82%, 6 Month at 0.25%, 3 Month at -5.84% and 1 Month at 14.43%.
