VSF Projects Ltd Share Price

51.4
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:00 PM

  • Open51.35
  • Day's High52.98
  • 52 Wk High82.72
  • Prev. Close53.05
  • Day's Low50.25
  • 52 Wk Low 33.04
  • Turnover (lac)12.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.32
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.08
  • Div. Yield0
VSF Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

51.35

Prev. Close

53.05

Turnover(Lac.)

12.1

Day's High

52.98

Day's Low

50.25

52 Week's High

82.72

52 Week's Low

33.04

Book Value

38.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VSF Projects Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Oct, 2024

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

VSF Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

VSF Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.57%

Non-Promoter- 1.34%

Institutions: 1.33%

Non-Institutions: 55.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VSF Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.58

6.58

5.87

5.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.62

-3.11

-5.6

-5.52

Net Worth

50.2

3.47

0.27

0.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.73

1.24

0

0

yoy growth (%)

40.06

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.7

-0.3

-1.31

0

As % of sales

40.66

24.46

0

0

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.37

-0.48

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.1

0.02

-7.29

-1

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.2

-0.21

-0.22

Tax paid

0.04

0.02

0.02

0.07

Working capital

0.3

0.6

-8.18

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.06

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-8.35

-103.37

3,536.62

-260.57

EBIT growth

-26.04

-102.01

1,345.36

558.79

Net profit growth

222.48

-100.65

681.7

97.68

No Record Found

VSF Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VSF Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B Narayana Murthy

Non Executive Director

B Vijaya Lakshmi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Bobba Lakshmi Nasrasimha Chowdary

Independent Director

Ramesh Babu Nemani

Independent Director

Sriramshetty Srinivasa Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hima Bindu Nandigam

Independent Director

Sudhakar Nagabhairava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VSF Projects Ltd

Summary

VSF Projects Limited (formerly Vijaya Shrimp Farms and Export Ltd) was incorporated in Jun.92. The Company is engaged in Construction and Infrastructure development and Execution. Prior to this, it was engaged in the business of shrimp and prawn culture. The Company came out with a public issue during Dec.93 to set up an acqua culture farm in Andhra Pradesh and cultivate Black Tiger variety as an 100% EOU. An In house hatchery for captive consumption and a farm for shrimp farming by semi-intensive methods were also part of its project.The reduction in demand for seeds led to the closure of the hatchery unit in 1996-97. Harvesting the ponds was also hampered and restricted to 6 ponds due to cyclonic heavy rains and floods during October 1996. In the subsequent year, viral diseas affected some of the ponds leading to crop loss. Due to spread of the viral disease to the entire Coastal belt during the moulting period, there was no harvesting during 1999-2000.The hatchery unit earlier closed was re-opened in April 1998 only to be closed down for repair work. Operations commenced again during January 1999 but since the company had stocked its ponds with its own seeds, the unit was again closed by June 1999 due to viral attacks.The company has gone for a crop holiday after the viral infection. Hatchery operations were re-started from April 2000.The Company changed its name to VSF Projects Limited on May 26, 2005. In order to execute the proposed 350 MW Super Critical Thermal Power P
Company FAQs

What is the VSF Projects Ltd share price today?

The VSF Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of VSF Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VSF Projects Ltd is ₹79.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VSF Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VSF Projects Ltd is 0 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VSF Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VSF Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VSF Projects Ltd is ₹33.04 and ₹82.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VSF Projects Ltd?

VSF Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.84%, 3 Years at 27.84%, 1 Year at 45.82%, 6 Month at 0.25%, 3 Month at -5.84% and 1 Month at 14.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VSF Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VSF Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.57 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 55.09 %

