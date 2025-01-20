Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.23
104.54
-79.96
14.8
Op profit growth
-52.97
32.14
-54.74
11.46
EBIT growth
-70.13
123.57
-73.66
7.58
Net profit growth
-186.85
-224.6
-113.83
3.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
47.04
13.77
21.31
9.43
EBIT margin
24.74
11.4
10.43
7.93
Net profit margin
-10.34
1.63
-2.69
3.89
RoCE
0.54
1.85
0.84
3.53
RoNW
-0.1
0.12
-0.08
0.63
RoA
-0.05
0.06
-0.05
0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.26
0
1.48
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.69
-0.39
-1.03
0.91
Book value per share
50.57
50.77
50.5
67.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
32.88
0
3.27
P/CEPS
-6.75
-21.38
-6.1
5.3
P/B
0.09
0.16
0.12
0.07
EV/EBIDTA
37.52
17.82
22.36
9.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-49.9
-61.97
1,834.95
-19.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,945.04
270.2
123.35
24.63
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-15,853.37
-797.87
-71.12
-6.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.66
-2
-0.98
-3.24
Net debt / equity
0.6
0.58
0.52
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
30.13
13.93
16.24
7.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-32.28
-6.15
-14.69
-2.6
Other costs
-20.67
-80.07
-63.98
-87.95
