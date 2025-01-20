iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VSF Projects Ltd Key Ratios

46
(-7.56%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:29:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VSF Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.23

104.54

-79.96

14.8

Op profit growth

-52.97

32.14

-54.74

11.46

EBIT growth

-70.13

123.57

-73.66

7.58

Net profit growth

-186.85

-224.6

-113.83

3.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

47.04

13.77

21.31

9.43

EBIT margin

24.74

11.4

10.43

7.93

Net profit margin

-10.34

1.63

-2.69

3.89

RoCE

0.54

1.85

0.84

3.53

RoNW

-0.1

0.12

-0.08

0.63

RoA

-0.05

0.06

-0.05

0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.26

0

1.48

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.69

-0.39

-1.03

0.91

Book value per share

50.57

50.77

50.5

67.25

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

32.88

0

3.27

P/CEPS

-6.75

-21.38

-6.1

5.3

P/B

0.09

0.16

0.12

0.07

EV/EBIDTA

37.52

17.82

22.36

9.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-49.9

-61.97

1,834.95

-19.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,945.04

270.2

123.35

24.63

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-15,853.37

-797.87

-71.12

-6.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.66

-2

-0.98

-3.24

Net debt / equity

0.6

0.58

0.52

0.4

Net debt / op. profit

30.13

13.93

16.24

7.66

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-32.28

-6.15

-14.69

-2.6

Other costs

-20.67

-80.07

-63.98

-87.95

VSF Projects : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VSF Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.