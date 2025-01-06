VSF Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.1
0.02
-7.29
-1
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.2
-0.21
-0.22
Tax paid
0.04
0.02
0.02
0.07
Working capital
0.3
0.6
-8.18
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
0.26
0.45
-15.66
-1.01
Capital expenditure
0
-0.07
37.91
-0.19
Free cash flow
0.26
0.38
22.24
-1.2
Equity raised
-11.34
-11.43
18.91
36.58
Investing
0
0
-53.72
0
Financing
31.3
28.99
26.96
14.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.21
17.93
14.39
49.53
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
