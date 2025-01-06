iifl-logo-icon 1
VSF Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

VSF Projects FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.1

0.02

-7.29

-1

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.2

-0.21

-0.22

Tax paid

0.04

0.02

0.02

0.07

Working capital

0.3

0.6

-8.18

0.13

Other operating items

Operating

0.26

0.45

-15.66

-1.01

Capital expenditure

0

-0.07

37.91

-0.19

Free cash flow

0.26

0.38

22.24

-1.2

Equity raised

-11.34

-11.43

18.91

36.58

Investing

0

0

-53.72

0

Financing

31.3

28.99

26.96

14.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.21

17.93

14.39

49.53

