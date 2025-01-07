iifl-logo-icon 1
VSF Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51
(-2.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR VSF Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.73

1.24

0

0

yoy growth (%)

40.06

0

0

-100

Raw materials

-0.7

-0.3

-1.31

0

As % of sales

40.66

24.46

0

0

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.37

-0.48

-0.04

As % of sales

26.98

30.25

0

0

Other costs

-0.26

-0.23

-7.81

-0.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.23

19.11

0

0

Operating profit

0.29

0.32

-9.61

-0.26

OPM

17.11

26.15

0

0

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.2

-0.21

-0.22

Interest expense

0

-0.11

-0.21

-0.51

Other income

0

0.02

2.74

0

Profit before tax

0.1

0.02

-7.29

-1

Taxes

0.04

0.02

0.02

0.07

Tax rate

48.2

76.81

-0.33

-7.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

0.04

-7.27

-0.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

0.04

-7.27

-0.93

yoy growth (%)

222.48

-100.65

681.7

97.68

NPM

8.82

3.83

0

0

Follow us on

