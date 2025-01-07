Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.73
1.24
0
0
yoy growth (%)
40.06
0
0
-100
Raw materials
-0.7
-0.3
-1.31
0
As % of sales
40.66
24.46
0
0
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.37
-0.48
-0.04
As % of sales
26.98
30.25
0
0
Other costs
-0.26
-0.23
-7.81
-0.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.23
19.11
0
0
Operating profit
0.29
0.32
-9.61
-0.26
OPM
17.11
26.15
0
0
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.2
-0.21
-0.22
Interest expense
0
-0.11
-0.21
-0.51
Other income
0
0.02
2.74
0
Profit before tax
0.1
0.02
-7.29
-1
Taxes
0.04
0.02
0.02
0.07
Tax rate
48.2
76.81
-0.33
-7.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
0.04
-7.27
-0.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
0.04
-7.27
-0.93
yoy growth (%)
222.48
-100.65
681.7
97.68
NPM
8.82
3.83
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.