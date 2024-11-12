iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
Intimation of resignation of director
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
VSF PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
VSF PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. and 2. to finalize the terms of First call money on 9865121 partly paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each which were issued and allotted on June 25 2024 on right basis pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated May 25 2024. Submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
VSF PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. The terms of the proposed rights issue not exceeding Rs. 49.5 Crores Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of fixation of record date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for Rights issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
VSF PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un- audited financial results for the quarter and 9 months ended 31.12.2023. Approval of un- audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

