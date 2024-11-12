Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

VSF PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

VSF PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. and 2. to finalize the terms of First call money on 9865121 partly paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each which were issued and allotted on June 25 2024 on right basis pursuant to the Letter of Offer dated May 25 2024. Submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

VSF PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. The terms of the proposed rights issue not exceeding Rs. 49.5 Crores Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of fixation of record date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for Rights issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

