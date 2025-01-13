Waa Solar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.27
13.27
13.27
6.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
169.07
164.67
158.18
159.87
Net Worth
182.34
177.94
171.45
166.5
Minority Interest
Debt
37.58
39.34
51.01
62.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
219.92
217.28
222.46
228.77
Fixed Assets
40.86
50.15
58.47
67.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
102.79
117.65
117.62
113.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
57.75
36.81
39.11
40.44
Inventories
2.62
0
1.53
0.9
Inventory Days
13.44
Sundry Debtors
2.81
0.05
0.41
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
55.03
40.06
40.39
43.38
Sundry Creditors
-1.67
-2.07
-1.27
-1.44
Creditor Days
21.5
Other Current Liabilities
-1.04
-1.23
-1.95
-2.4
Cash
18.52
12.66
7.26
7.13
Total Assets
219.92
217.27
222.46
228.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.