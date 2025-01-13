iifl-logo-icon 1
Waa Solar Ltd Balance Sheet

105.95
(-3.77%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:39:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.27

13.27

13.27

6.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

169.07

164.67

158.18

159.87

Net Worth

182.34

177.94

171.45

166.5

Minority Interest

Debt

37.58

39.34

51.01

62.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

219.92

217.28

222.46

228.77

Fixed Assets

40.86

50.15

58.47

67.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

102.79

117.65

117.62

113.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

57.75

36.81

39.11

40.44

Inventories

2.62

0

1.53

0.9

Inventory Days

13.44

Sundry Debtors

2.81

0.05

0.41

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

55.03

40.06

40.39

43.38

Sundry Creditors

-1.67

-2.07

-1.27

-1.44

Creditor Days

21.5

Other Current Liabilities

-1.04

-1.23

-1.95

-2.4

Cash

18.52

12.66

7.26

7.13

Total Assets

219.92

217.27

222.46

228.77

