Waa Solar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.59

12.47

7.5

3.41

Depreciation

-9.01

-9.01

-9.43

-9.43

Tax paid

-2.29

-2.18

-2.21

-0.65

Working capital

-13.06

53.84

-19.12

15.43

Other operating items

Operating

-18.76

55.11

-23.26

8.74

Capital expenditure

0

-6.67

0

0

Free cash flow

-18.76

48.43

-23.25

8.75

Equity raised

313.12

289.23

251.06

184.6

Investing

14.34

-37.3

48.98

6.3

Financing

-10.44

-9.68

-5.3

29.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

298.25

290.69

271.48

229.07

