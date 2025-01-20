iifl-logo-icon 1
Waa Solar Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.45

-6.03

-0.65

Op profit growth

26.14

-30.44

-4.6

EBIT growth

-30.26

17.2

29.07

Net profit growth

-63.57

199.62

-380.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

82.89

60.15

81.25

84.62

EBIT margin

48.67

63.9

51.23

39.43

Net profit margin

9.17

23.05

7.23

-2.56

RoCE

6.58

9.49

9.39

RoNW

0.62

1.99

1.02

RoA

0.31

0.85

0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.03

15.3

8.04

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-18.59

-12.71

-29.34

-936.28

Book value per share

248.48

243.55

240.61

2,359.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.58

0.55

0

P/CEPS

-2.45

-0.66

P/B

0.18

0.03

EV/EBIDTA

4.79

2.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-38.67

-18.91

-19.43

20.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

88.9

64.16

29.43

Inventory days

7.72

8.39

8.17

Creditor days

-124.41

-49.93

-68.65

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.43

-1.68

-1.22

-0.95

Net debt / equity

0.73

0.69

1.54

2.62

Net debt / op. profit

3.3

3.87

4.35

3.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.05

-1.51

-4.25

-3.59

Employee costs

-4

-3.6

-3.1

-2.62

Other costs

-13.05

-34.72

-11.38

-9.15

