|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.45
-6.03
-0.65
Op profit growth
26.14
-30.44
-4.6
EBIT growth
-30.26
17.2
29.07
Net profit growth
-63.57
199.62
-380.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
82.89
60.15
81.25
84.62
EBIT margin
48.67
63.9
51.23
39.43
Net profit margin
9.17
23.05
7.23
-2.56
RoCE
6.58
9.49
9.39
RoNW
0.62
1.99
1.02
RoA
0.31
0.85
0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.03
15.3
8.04
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-18.59
-12.71
-29.34
-936.28
Book value per share
248.48
243.55
240.61
2,359.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.58
0.55
0
P/CEPS
-2.45
-0.66
P/B
0.18
0.03
EV/EBIDTA
4.79
2.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-38.67
-18.91
-19.43
20.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.9
64.16
29.43
Inventory days
7.72
8.39
8.17
Creditor days
-124.41
-49.93
-68.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.43
-1.68
-1.22
-0.95
Net debt / equity
0.73
0.69
1.54
2.62
Net debt / op. profit
3.3
3.87
4.35
3.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.05
-1.51
-4.25
-3.59
Employee costs
-4
-3.6
-3.1
-2.62
Other costs
-13.05
-34.72
-11.38
-9.15
