|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.43
24.99
25.37
24.67
yoy growth (%)
-2.22
-1.48
2.83
-3.73
Raw materials
0
-0.73
0
0
As % of sales
0
2.92
0
0
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.03
-0.67
-0.65
As % of sales
4.74
4.12
2.66
2.66
Other costs
-1.78
-4.41
-1.9
-2.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.28
17.64
7.51
11.7
Operating profit
21.49
18.82
22.78
21.12
OPM
87.96
75.3
89.81
85.62
Depreciation
-9.01
-9.01
-9.43
-9.43
Interest expense
-7.88
-8.58
-9.5
-10.58
Other income
0.99
11.24
3.65
2.3
Profit before tax
5.59
12.47
7.5
3.41
Taxes
-2.29
-2.18
-2.21
-0.65
Tax rate
-40.93
-17.48
-29.49
-19.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.3
10.29
5.28
2.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.3
10.29
5.28
2.75
yoy growth (%)
-67.87
94.53
92.02
1,693.52
NPM
13.52
41.17
20.84
11.16
