iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Waa Solar Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

118.35
(2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:28:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Waa Solar Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.43

24.99

25.37

24.67

yoy growth (%)

-2.22

-1.48

2.83

-3.73

Raw materials

0

-0.73

0

0

As % of sales

0

2.92

0

0

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.03

-0.67

-0.65

As % of sales

4.74

4.12

2.66

2.66

Other costs

-1.78

-4.41

-1.9

-2.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.28

17.64

7.51

11.7

Operating profit

21.49

18.82

22.78

21.12

OPM

87.96

75.3

89.81

85.62

Depreciation

-9.01

-9.01

-9.43

-9.43

Interest expense

-7.88

-8.58

-9.5

-10.58

Other income

0.99

11.24

3.65

2.3

Profit before tax

5.59

12.47

7.5

3.41

Taxes

-2.29

-2.18

-2.21

-0.65

Tax rate

-40.93

-17.48

-29.49

-19.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.3

10.29

5.28

2.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.3

10.29

5.28

2.75

yoy growth (%)

-67.87

94.53

92.02

1,693.52

NPM

13.52

41.17

20.84

11.16

Waa Solar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Waa Solar Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.