SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹118
Prev. Close₹118.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.29
Day's High₹119
Day's Low₹117
52 Week's High₹261.8
52 Week's Low₹112.1
Book Value₹137.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)155.22
P/E35.71
EPS3.32
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.27
13.27
13.27
6.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
169.07
164.67
158.18
159.87
Net Worth
182.34
177.94
171.45
166.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.43
24.99
25.37
24.67
yoy growth (%)
-2.22
-1.48
2.83
-3.73
Raw materials
0
-0.73
0
0
As % of sales
0
2.92
0
0
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.03
-0.67
-0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.59
12.47
7.5
3.41
Depreciation
-9.01
-9.01
-9.43
-9.43
Tax paid
-2.29
-2.18
-2.21
-0.65
Working capital
-13.06
53.84
-19.12
15.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.22
-1.48
2.83
-3.73
Op profit growth
14.21
-17.39
7.87
-12.38
EBIT growth
-35.95
23.79
21.5
27.27
Net profit growth
-67.87
94.53
92.02
1,693.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
26.69
49.04
46
44.16
48.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.69
49.04
46
44.16
48.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.65
1.06
1.28
21.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.5
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.35
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Khurana
Director
Mangilal Singhi
Independent Director
Jaini Jain
Independent Director
Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel.
Whole-time Director
Neelakshi A Khurana
Independent Director
Heena Parikh
Independent Director
Shanker R Bhagat
Independent Director
Kamal Ashwinbhai Lalani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Waa Solar Ltd
Summary
Waa Solar Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Waa Solar Private Limited on November 9, 2009. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Waa Solar Limited on February 19, 2018. The Company was promoted by Mr. Hitesh Doshi and Mr. Viren Doshi. On May 8, 2010, the company was taken over by the Promoter M/s. Madhav Power Private Limited (MPPL) by entering into solar power projects in Gujarat. MPPL is the Promoter and Holding Company holds 34,19,982 Equity Shares constituting 70.03% of stake in the Company. On May 21, 2010, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) awarded the work of setting up of Solar Photovoltaic Grid Interactive Power Plant of 10MW capacity at Village Nayka, Taluka-Sami, District Patan, to produce the Electric Energy and for sale of entire electrical energy, so produced, for commercial purpose from such project to GUVNL. GUVNL entered into Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) dated May 21, 2010 and agreed to purchase such power through distribution companies (Discom). In March 2011, the company acquired 3,71,502 Square Meter (approx 92 acres) of agriculture land of Rs. 392.80 Lakhs for setting up Solar Photovoltaic Grid Interactive power plant of 10MW at Village Tikar (Parmar), Taluka- Muli, District Surendranagar. The company within a period of 11 months of acquisition of land completed 10.25 MW (DC) capacity of ground mounted Solar Photovoltaic power project in the area of (approx 59.
Read More
The Waa Solar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waa Solar Ltd is ₹155.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Waa Solar Ltd is 35.71 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waa Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waa Solar Ltd is ₹112.1 and ₹261.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Waa Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.02%, 3 Years at 42.81%, 1 Year at -3.48%, 6 Month at -34.81%, 3 Month at -25.88% and 1 Month at -6.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.