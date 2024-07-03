iifl-logo-icon 1
Waa Solar Ltd Share Price

117
(-1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

  • Open118
  • Day's High119
  • 52 Wk High261.8
  • Prev. Close118.55
  • Day's Low117
  • 52 Wk Low 112.1
  • Turnover (lac)10.29
  • P/E35.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value137.44
  • EPS3.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)155.22
  • Div. Yield0
Waa Solar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Waa Solar Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Waa Solar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Waa Solar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:39 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.84%

Non-Promoter- 32.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Waa Solar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.27

13.27

13.27

6.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

169.07

164.67

158.18

159.87

Net Worth

182.34

177.94

171.45

166.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.43

24.99

25.37

24.67

yoy growth (%)

-2.22

-1.48

2.83

-3.73

Raw materials

0

-0.73

0

0

As % of sales

0

2.92

0

0

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.03

-0.67

-0.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.59

12.47

7.5

3.41

Depreciation

-9.01

-9.01

-9.43

-9.43

Tax paid

-2.29

-2.18

-2.21

-0.65

Working capital

-13.06

53.84

-19.12

15.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.22

-1.48

2.83

-3.73

Op profit growth

14.21

-17.39

7.87

-12.38

EBIT growth

-35.95

23.79

21.5

27.27

Net profit growth

-67.87

94.53

92.02

1,693.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

26.69

49.04

46

44.16

48.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.69

49.04

46

44.16

48.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.65

1.06

1.28

21.36

Waa Solar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.5

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.35

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Waa Solar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Khurana

Director

Mangilal Singhi

Independent Director

Jaini Jain

Independent Director

Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel.

Whole-time Director

Neelakshi A Khurana

Independent Director

Heena Parikh

Independent Director

Shanker R Bhagat

Independent Director

Kamal Ashwinbhai Lalani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Waa Solar Ltd

Summary

Waa Solar Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Waa Solar Private Limited on November 9, 2009. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Waa Solar Limited on February 19, 2018. The Company was promoted by Mr. Hitesh Doshi and Mr. Viren Doshi. On May 8, 2010, the company was taken over by the Promoter M/s. Madhav Power Private Limited (MPPL) by entering into solar power projects in Gujarat. MPPL is the Promoter and Holding Company holds 34,19,982 Equity Shares constituting 70.03% of stake in the Company. On May 21, 2010, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) awarded the work of setting up of Solar Photovoltaic Grid Interactive Power Plant of 10MW capacity at Village Nayka, Taluka-Sami, District Patan, to produce the Electric Energy and for sale of entire electrical energy, so produced, for commercial purpose from such project to GUVNL. GUVNL entered into Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) dated May 21, 2010 and agreed to purchase such power through distribution companies (Discom). In March 2011, the company acquired 3,71,502 Square Meter (approx 92 acres) of agriculture land of Rs. 392.80 Lakhs for setting up Solar Photovoltaic Grid Interactive power plant of 10MW at Village Tikar (Parmar), Taluka- Muli, District Surendranagar. The company within a period of 11 months of acquisition of land completed 10.25 MW (DC) capacity of ground mounted Solar Photovoltaic power project in the area of (approx 59.
Company FAQs

What is the Waa Solar Ltd share price today?

The Waa Solar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117 today.

What is the Market Cap of Waa Solar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waa Solar Ltd is ₹155.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Waa Solar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Waa Solar Ltd is 35.71 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Waa Solar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waa Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waa Solar Ltd is ₹112.1 and ₹261.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Waa Solar Ltd?

Waa Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.02%, 3 Years at 42.81%, 1 Year at -3.48%, 6 Month at -34.81%, 3 Month at -25.88% and 1 Month at -6.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Waa Solar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Waa Solar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.15 %

