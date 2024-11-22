Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

Waa Solar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Approval to issue equity shares on right issue basis to the Existing Shareholders of the Company. 2) Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Please take the same into your records and do the needful. In continuation to our communication dated 15th November, 2024 informing the date of Board meeting, we hereby submit that the Board meeting held on today i.e. 22nd November, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. has considered and approved inter-alia the the decisions as annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Waa Solar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve & take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations along with the Limited Review Report; 2. To consider Audited Financial Statements from April 01 2024 to September 30 2024 3. Any other business as Board deem fit to discuss. Pursuant to Regulations 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024, at the registered office of the Company situated at Madhav House, Plot No.- 4, Nr. Panchratna Building, Subhanpura, Vadodara- 390 023, which was commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at P.M. have; i. Considered, approved and taken on record the Standalone Un-audited Financial Statement for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report; and ii. Considered, approved and taken on record the Consolidated Un-audited Financial Statement for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report; and iii. Other approvals related and required in the normal course of business were taken on record by the Company. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Waa Solar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company consequent alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association and other related matters thereto 2.To Approve the Migration of the Company from BSE SME Platform to BSE Limited (Main Board) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Main Board) 3.determine cut-off date for determining list of shareholders to whom Notice of Postal Ballot shall be sent 4. appoint the Scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot Process 5. Approve Notice of the Postal Ballot and Draft Resolution 6.Any other business as Board may deem fit Outcome for Board Meeting held today i.e. October 04, 2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 30.08.2024 is attached.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Outcome of board Meeting held today i.e. on 14.08.2024 is attached.

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 2 May 2024

Waa Solar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. 2. Any other business as Board deems fit to discuss. Further in continuation to our disclosure on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the Trading Window has already been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 for all the Designated Persons and Insider of the Company and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours from the date of declaration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Outcome of Board Meeting held today, May 13, 2024. We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has at its Meeting held today i.e. on 13th May, 2024, recommended the Appointment of M/s. KH & Associates, practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 12.03.2024 have interalia; approved 1. Appointment of M/s. Samrat Mewada & Associates, as an internal auditor of the Company for the period of 2 years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2024-25. We wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has its Meeting held today i.e. on 12th March, 2024, recommended the Appointment of M/s. Samrat Mewada & Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Reg. No. 139725W) as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the period of 2 years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2024-25.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024