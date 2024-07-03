Waa Solar Ltd Summary

Waa Solar Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Waa Solar Private Limited on November 9, 2009. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Waa Solar Limited on February 19, 2018. The Company was promoted by Mr. Hitesh Doshi and Mr. Viren Doshi. On May 8, 2010, the company was taken over by the Promoter M/s. Madhav Power Private Limited (MPPL) by entering into solar power projects in Gujarat. MPPL is the Promoter and Holding Company holds 34,19,982 Equity Shares constituting 70.03% of stake in the Company. On May 21, 2010, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) awarded the work of setting up of Solar Photovoltaic Grid Interactive Power Plant of 10MW capacity at Village Nayka, Taluka-Sami, District Patan, to produce the Electric Energy and for sale of entire electrical energy, so produced, for commercial purpose from such project to GUVNL. GUVNL entered into Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) dated May 21, 2010 and agreed to purchase such power through distribution companies (Discom). In March 2011, the company acquired 3,71,502 Square Meter (approx 92 acres) of agriculture land of Rs. 392.80 Lakhs for setting up Solar Photovoltaic Grid Interactive power plant of 10MW at Village Tikar (Parmar), Taluka- Muli, District Surendranagar. The company within a period of 11 months of acquisition of land completed 10.25 MW (DC) capacity of ground mounted Solar Photovoltaic power project in the area of (approx 59.80 acres) at Village Tikar (Parmar), Taluka- Muli, District Surendranagar, Gujarat, installed 63,990 Photovoltaic (PV) modules in phase I having total capacity of 4.9592 MW and 64,875 PV modules in phase II having total capacity of 5.9207 MW with 14 inverter transmission station. The Company received certificate of commissioning of 10.25 MW from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) on February 27, 2012. Out of total land area of 92 acres of land situated at Village Tikar (Parmar), Taluka- Muli, District Surendranagar, Gujarat, the company has set up Solar Photovoltaic power project in the area of approx 59.80 acres and balance area of approx 32 acre land has been given on lease basis to M/s. S.J. Green Park energy Private Limited for setting up Solar Photovoltaic power project of 5.125 MW w.e.f May 9, 2012 for a tenure of 25 years at a monthly rent of Rs. 1.00 Lakhs with the incremental rent of 5% every year. In January 2013, the Company commissioned 100 KW solar power plant at Bhopal Airport.The Company floated Madhav Solar (Karnataka) Private Limited (MSKPL) on September 3, 2013 for setting up of Solar Photovoltaic Grid Interactive Power Plant of 10MW capacity at Sira Taluk, Tumur District. In 2014, it floated wholly owned subsidiary company, Madhav Solar Private Limited (MSPL) on August 13, 2013 for setting up of Solar Photovoltaic Grid Interactive Power Plant of 4MW capacity at Village Buha, Tehsil Budhlada, Dist. Mansa. It further floated subsidiary company, Madhav Solar (Vadodar Rooftop) on March 13, 2014 for setting up of Solar Photovoltaic Grid Interactive Power Plant of 4 to 6 MW capacity at Vadoadara.In June, 2018 the Company came up with an IPO of 20,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity fund aggregating Rs 32.2 Crores .