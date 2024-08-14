|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Outcome of the 15th Annual General Meeting is enclosed. Outcome of board Meeting held today i.e. on 14.08.2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Proceedings of the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) VOTING RESULTS & SCRUTINIZERS REPORT OF 15TH AGM OF THE COMPANY IS ENCLOSED. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.