WEP Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.6
36.35
36.21
26.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.62
21.27
16.97
14.08
Net Worth
60.22
57.62
53.18
40.4
Minority Interest
Debt
13.01
5.31
6.97
14.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.22
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
73.45
62.96
60.15
54.94
Fixed Assets
29.81
28.84
29.3
27.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.66
5.49
3.43
3.87
Networking Capital
20.41
26.92
19.78
22.69
Inventories
11.57
13.45
13.14
13.6
Inventory Days
43.28
76.97
Sundry Debtors
17.44
16
13.27
13.03
Debtor Days
43.71
73.74
Other Current Assets
8.06
11.79
11.87
12.54
Sundry Creditors
-7.93
-6.4
-10.02
-7.08
Creditor Days
33
40.07
Other Current Liabilities
-8.73
-7.92
-8.48
-9.4
Cash
18.58
1.72
7.65
0.69
Total Assets
73.46
62.97
60.16
54.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.