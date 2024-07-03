iifl-logo-icon 1
WEP Solutions Ltd Share Price

34.53
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.7
  • Day's High37.7
  • 52 Wk High53.95
  • Prev. Close36.2
  • Day's Low34.26
  • 52 Wk Low 28
  • Turnover (lac)6.88
  • P/E30.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.6
  • EPS1.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)126.95
  • Div. Yield1.37
No Records Found

WEP Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

37.7

Prev. Close

36.2

Turnover(Lac.)

6.88

Day's High

37.7

Day's Low

34.26

52 Week's High

53.95

52 Week's Low

28

Book Value

16.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

126.95

P/E

30.17

EPS

1.2

Divi. Yield

1.37

WEP Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

WEP Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

WEP Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.43%

Non-Promoter- 58.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

WEP Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.6

36.35

36.21

26.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.62

21.27

16.97

14.08

Net Worth

60.22

57.62

53.18

40.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

110.79

64.48

65.65

79.83

yoy growth (%)

71.81

-1.77

-17.76

-0.26

Raw materials

-73.4

-29.25

-25.01

-37.51

As % of sales

66.25

45.37

38.09

46.99

Employee costs

-9.54

-9.58

-9.99

-11.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.75

-1.24

0.06

2.02

Depreciation

-9.11

-11.01

-12.72

-9.36

Tax paid

-1.16

0.12

-0.01

-0.62

Working capital

4.29

6.41

4.77

2.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

71.81

-1.77

-17.76

-0.26

Op profit growth

20.65

-18.22

14.38

21.04

EBIT growth

3,005.46

-88.79

-54.25

11.55

Net profit growth

-332.52

-2,568.58

-96.77

43.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

64.48

68.35

76.67

80.69

80.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.48

68.35

76.67

80.69

80.55

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04

0.05

Other Income

0.46

0.9

0.86

0.57

0.87

WEP Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT WEP Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Ram N Agarwal

Executive Director & CFO

Sandeep Kumar Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

HANGALORE GOWTHAMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shankar Jaganathan

Managing Director & CEO

Ashok Tripathy

Independent Non Exe. Director

G H Visweswara

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vandana Malaiya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shruti Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

A L Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by WEP Solutions Ltd

Summary

WEP Solutions Ltd was formerly incorporated as Datanet Corporation Limited on 01st March, 1995 as a Public Limited Company. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Datanet Systems Limited to reflect the activities of workflow automation systems and computer telephony integration. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Managed Printing Solutions and Services, Manufacturing and Distribution of Retail Billing Products as well as multi-functional printers and providing Digital Services like GST, etc. to both enterprise and retail customers, pan India. The Company focused on developing technologies and solutions for the conduct of commercial transactions on communication networks. It specialised into two technologies viz. Business Process Automation Software (BPAS) and Computer Telephony Integration (CTI). It developed expertise in developing smart card based solutions for the banking sector and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) based security systems.The Companys current project was used for expansion of existing activities and augmentation of working capital. It incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely Datanet eCommerce Services Ltd.During the year 2000-01, the Company came out with an Initial Public Offer during Aug 00 amounting to Rs.315.13 lacs. 31,51,300 equity shares of Rs.10/- each were issued at par to 3319 allottees. As a result, the total subscribed capital increased from Rs.9.45 cr. to Rs. 12.6 cr. due to IPO.The Company increased its
Company FAQs

What is the WEP Solutions Ltd share price today?

The WEP Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of WEP Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of WEP Solutions Ltd is ₹126.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of WEP Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of WEP Solutions Ltd is 30.17 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of WEP Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a WEP Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of WEP Solutions Ltd is ₹28 and ₹53.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of WEP Solutions Ltd?

WEP Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.32%, 3 Years at 7.86%, 1 Year at 6.31%, 6 Month at -12.11%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at 0.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of WEP Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of WEP Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.56 %

