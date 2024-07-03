SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹37.7
Prev. Close₹36.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.88
Day's High₹37.7
Day's Low₹34.26
52 Week's High₹53.95
52 Week's Low₹28
Book Value₹16.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)126.95
P/E30.17
EPS1.2
Divi. Yield1.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.6
36.35
36.21
26.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.62
21.27
16.97
14.08
Net Worth
60.22
57.62
53.18
40.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
110.79
64.48
65.65
79.83
yoy growth (%)
71.81
-1.77
-17.76
-0.26
Raw materials
-73.4
-29.25
-25.01
-37.51
As % of sales
66.25
45.37
38.09
46.99
Employee costs
-9.54
-9.58
-9.99
-11.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.75
-1.24
0.06
2.02
Depreciation
-9.11
-11.01
-12.72
-9.36
Tax paid
-1.16
0.12
-0.01
-0.62
Working capital
4.29
6.41
4.77
2.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
71.81
-1.77
-17.76
-0.26
Op profit growth
20.65
-18.22
14.38
21.04
EBIT growth
3,005.46
-88.79
-54.25
11.55
Net profit growth
-332.52
-2,568.58
-96.77
43.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
64.48
68.35
76.67
80.69
80.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.48
68.35
76.67
80.69
80.55
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.05
Other Income
0.46
0.9
0.86
0.57
0.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Ram N Agarwal
Executive Director & CFO
Sandeep Kumar Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
HANGALORE GOWTHAMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shankar Jaganathan
Managing Director & CEO
Ashok Tripathy
Independent Non Exe. Director
G H Visweswara
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vandana Malaiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shruti Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
A L Rao
Reports by WEP Solutions Ltd
Summary
WEP Solutions Ltd was formerly incorporated as Datanet Corporation Limited on 01st March, 1995 as a Public Limited Company. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Datanet Systems Limited to reflect the activities of workflow automation systems and computer telephony integration. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Managed Printing Solutions and Services, Manufacturing and Distribution of Retail Billing Products as well as multi-functional printers and providing Digital Services like GST, etc. to both enterprise and retail customers, pan India. The Company focused on developing technologies and solutions for the conduct of commercial transactions on communication networks. It specialised into two technologies viz. Business Process Automation Software (BPAS) and Computer Telephony Integration (CTI). It developed expertise in developing smart card based solutions for the banking sector and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) based security systems.The Companys current project was used for expansion of existing activities and augmentation of working capital. It incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely Datanet eCommerce Services Ltd.During the year 2000-01, the Company came out with an Initial Public Offer during Aug 00 amounting to Rs.315.13 lacs. 31,51,300 equity shares of Rs.10/- each were issued at par to 3319 allottees. As a result, the total subscribed capital increased from Rs.9.45 cr. to Rs. 12.6 cr. due to IPO.The Company increased its
The WEP Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of WEP Solutions Ltd is ₹126.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of WEP Solutions Ltd is 30.17 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a WEP Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of WEP Solutions Ltd is ₹28 and ₹53.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
WEP Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.32%, 3 Years at 7.86%, 1 Year at 6.31%, 6 Month at -12.11%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at 0.53%.
