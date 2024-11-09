Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, 9th November 2024 for approval of Un-audited Financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

WEP SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the June quarter ended 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the below mentioned: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. The Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024.. Read less.. Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

WEP SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: a) The Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; and b) Recommendation of final dividend on the equity shares of the company if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. WeP Solutions Limited has informed that a meeting of Board of Directors held on Saturday 25th May 2024 at Bangalore, inter-alia has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.50/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid (subject to deduction of tax if any), on the equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2023-24. This shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024