|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.68
-15.3
0.16
-9.8
Op profit growth
-14.33
53.85
-9.55
1.43
EBIT growth
-68.04
-157.23
-144.81
-35.04
Net profit growth
-47.45
44.02
-477.82
-47.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.58
18.25
10.05
11.13
EBIT margin
0.23
0.69
-1.02
2.3
Net profit margin
-1.72
-3.1
-1.82
0.48
RoCE
0.28
0.9
-1.7
4.1
RoNW
-0.67
-1.26
-0.88
0.27
RoA
-0.51
-1.01
-0.75
0.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.42
-0.81
0
0.16
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.6
-5.7
-4.41
-3.02
Book value per share
15.35
15.79
16.75
16.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-34.28
-15.33
0
276.75
P/CEPS
-3.12
-2.17
-7.58
-14.62
P/B
0.93
0.78
2
2.68
EV/EBIDTA
5.83
3.79
12.33
13.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-10.3
146.8
-17.14
-40.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
74.82
71.16
56.72
61.18
Inventory days
73.69
62.48
55.07
74.84
Creditor days
-53.22
-61.97
-55.66
-65.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.1
-0.35
0.87
-1.55
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.27
0.17
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
1.21
0.92
0.92
0.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.37
-37.08
-46.41
-50.7
Employee costs
-14.86
-17.7
-16.78
-12.7
Other costs
-23.17
-26.95
-26.74
-25.45
