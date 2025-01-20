iifl-logo-icon 1
WEP Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

33.16
(-0.57%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:33:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.68

-15.3

0.16

-9.8

Op profit growth

-14.33

53.85

-9.55

1.43

EBIT growth

-68.04

-157.23

-144.81

-35.04

Net profit growth

-47.45

44.02

-477.82

-47.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.58

18.25

10.05

11.13

EBIT margin

0.23

0.69

-1.02

2.3

Net profit margin

-1.72

-3.1

-1.82

0.48

RoCE

0.28

0.9

-1.7

4.1

RoNW

-0.67

-1.26

-0.88

0.27

RoA

-0.51

-1.01

-0.75

0.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.42

-0.81

0

0.16

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.6

-5.7

-4.41

-3.02

Book value per share

15.35

15.79

16.75

16.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-34.28

-15.33

0

276.75

P/CEPS

-3.12

-2.17

-7.58

-14.62

P/B

0.93

0.78

2

2.68

EV/EBIDTA

5.83

3.79

12.33

13.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-10.3

146.8

-17.14

-40.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

74.82

71.16

56.72

61.18

Inventory days

73.69

62.48

55.07

74.84

Creditor days

-53.22

-61.97

-55.66

-65.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.1

-0.35

0.87

-1.55

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.27

0.17

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

1.21

0.92

0.92

0.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.37

-37.08

-46.41

-50.7

Employee costs

-14.86

-17.7

-16.78

-12.7

Other costs

-23.17

-26.95

-26.74

-25.45

