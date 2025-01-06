WEP Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.75
-1.24
0.06
2.02
Depreciation
-9.11
-11.01
-12.72
-9.36
Tax paid
-1.16
0.12
-0.01
-0.62
Working capital
4.29
6.41
4.77
2.05
Other operating items
Operating
-2.22
-5.71
-7.9
-5.91
Capital expenditure
4.58
1.98
20.03
10.81
Free cash flow
2.35
-3.73
12.12
4.89
Equity raised
38.34
39.42
46.15
36.54
Investing
0
-8.23
3.3
4.12
Financing
0.08
3.25
3.63
4.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.78
30.7
65.2
49.63
