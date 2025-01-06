iifl-logo-icon 1
WEP Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.53
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

WEP Solutions FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.75

-1.24

0.06

2.02

Depreciation

-9.11

-11.01

-12.72

-9.36

Tax paid

-1.16

0.12

-0.01

-0.62

Working capital

4.29

6.41

4.77

2.05

Other operating items

Operating

-2.22

-5.71

-7.9

-5.91

Capital expenditure

4.58

1.98

20.03

10.81

Free cash flow

2.35

-3.73

12.12

4.89

Equity raised

38.34

39.42

46.15

36.54

Investing

0

-8.23

3.3

4.12

Financing

0.08

3.25

3.63

4.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

40.78

30.7

65.2

49.63

