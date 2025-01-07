Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
110.79
64.48
65.65
79.83
yoy growth (%)
71.81
-1.77
-17.76
-0.26
Raw materials
-73.4
-29.25
-25.01
-37.51
As % of sales
66.25
45.37
38.09
46.99
Employee costs
-9.54
-9.58
-9.99
-11.2
As % of sales
8.61
14.86
15.22
14.03
Other costs
-14.93
-14.93
-17.55
-19.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.47
23.15
26.74
24.63
Operating profit
12.91
10.7
13.09
11.44
OPM
11.65
16.6
19.93
14.33
Depreciation
-9.11
-11.01
-12.72
-9.36
Interest expense
-0.96
-1.39
-1.29
-0.94
Other income
0.91
0.46
0.98
0.88
Profit before tax
3.75
-1.24
0.06
2.02
Taxes
-1.16
0.12
-0.01
-0.62
Tax rate
-30.94
-10.3
-30.35
-30.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.59
-1.11
0.04
1.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.59
-1.11
0.04
1.39
yoy growth (%)
-332.52
-2,568.58
-96.77
43.94
NPM
2.33
-1.72
0.06
1.75
