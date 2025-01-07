iifl-logo-icon 1
WEP Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.29
(2.20%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

110.79

64.48

65.65

79.83

yoy growth (%)

71.81

-1.77

-17.76

-0.26

Raw materials

-73.4

-29.25

-25.01

-37.51

As % of sales

66.25

45.37

38.09

46.99

Employee costs

-9.54

-9.58

-9.99

-11.2

As % of sales

8.61

14.86

15.22

14.03

Other costs

-14.93

-14.93

-17.55

-19.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.47

23.15

26.74

24.63

Operating profit

12.91

10.7

13.09

11.44

OPM

11.65

16.6

19.93

14.33

Depreciation

-9.11

-11.01

-12.72

-9.36

Interest expense

-0.96

-1.39

-1.29

-0.94

Other income

0.91

0.46

0.98

0.88

Profit before tax

3.75

-1.24

0.06

2.02

Taxes

-1.16

0.12

-0.01

-0.62

Tax rate

-30.94

-10.3

-30.35

-30.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.59

-1.11

0.04

1.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.59

-1.11

0.04

1.39

yoy growth (%)

-332.52

-2,568.58

-96.77

43.94

NPM

2.33

-1.72

0.06

1.75

