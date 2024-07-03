WEP Solutions Ltd Summary

WEP Solutions Ltd was formerly incorporated as Datanet Corporation Limited on 01st March, 1995 as a Public Limited Company. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Datanet Systems Limited to reflect the activities of workflow automation systems and computer telephony integration. The Company is engaged in the business of providing Managed Printing Solutions and Services, Manufacturing and Distribution of Retail Billing Products as well as multi-functional printers and providing Digital Services like GST, etc. to both enterprise and retail customers, pan India. The Company focused on developing technologies and solutions for the conduct of commercial transactions on communication networks. It specialised into two technologies viz. Business Process Automation Software (BPAS) and Computer Telephony Integration (CTI). It developed expertise in developing smart card based solutions for the banking sector and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) based security systems.The Companys current project was used for expansion of existing activities and augmentation of working capital. It incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely Datanet eCommerce Services Ltd.During the year 2000-01, the Company came out with an Initial Public Offer during Aug 00 amounting to Rs.315.13 lacs. 31,51,300 equity shares of Rs.10/- each were issued at par to 3319 allottees. As a result, the total subscribed capital increased from Rs.9.45 cr. to Rs. 12.6 cr. due to IPO.The Company increased its business of Anyflow Services in FY 2004-05, resulting the net profits to increase.During the year 2008-09, the Company sold the investments (100%) to raise resources into Datanet eCommerce Services Ltd, and resulting to this, Datanet eCommerce Services ceased to be subsidiary of the Company. The Scheme of Amalgamation providing for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, WeP Digital Services Limited with the Company was made effective on 1st April 2021.