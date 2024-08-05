iifl-logo-icon 1
WEP Solutions Ltd Dividend

32.95
(1.73%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:30:00 PM

WEP Solutions CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 May 202412 Sep 202412 Sep 20240.55Final
WeP Solutions Limited has informed that a meeting of Board of Directors held on Saturday 25th May 2024 at Bangalore, inter-alia has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.50/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid (subject to deduction of tax if any), on the equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2023-24. This shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Friday, 13th September 2024 to Thursday 19th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the company for the purpose of 29th AGM and for entitlement of Final dividend that may be sanctioned at the said AGM. Final dividend will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of members on the record date ie. Thursday, 12th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

