|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the below mentioned: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. The Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024.. Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)
