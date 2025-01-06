Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
120.03
16.83
-13.19
0.35
Other operating items
Operating
120.03
16.83
-13.19
0.35
Capital expenditure
-0.04
-0.19
-61.33
-7.42
Free cash flow
119.99
16.64
-74.52
-7.06
Equity raised
207.73
227.78
286.46
342.69
Investing
46.42
19.35
-0.54
-2.57
Financing
386.22
40.42
182.01
96.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
760.36
304.19
393.4
430.02
