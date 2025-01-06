iifl-logo-icon 1
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.93
(-4.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Williamson Magor & Company Ltd

Williamson Magor FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

120.03

16.83

-13.19

0.35

Other operating items

Operating

120.03

16.83

-13.19

0.35

Capital expenditure

-0.04

-0.19

-61.33

-7.42

Free cash flow

119.99

16.64

-74.52

-7.06

Equity raised

207.73

227.78

286.46

342.69

Investing

46.42

19.35

-0.54

-2.57

Financing

386.22

40.42

182.01

96.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

760.36

304.19

393.4

430.02

