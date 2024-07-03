Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.37
0.5
1.36
0.53
0.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.37
0.5
1.36
0.53
0.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
2.19
0.31
0.37
Total Income
1.37
0.5
3.55
0.83
0.88
Total Expenditure
-4.51
271.82
30.23
11.2
0.32
PBIDT
5.88
-271.32
-26.68
-10.37
0.56
Interest
0.31
0.15
2.43
0.55
0.05
PBDT
5.57
-271.47
-29.11
-10.92
0.51
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
1.2
-64.56
0.46
4.09
1.54
Reported Profit After Tax
4.37
-206.9
-29.57
-15.01
-1.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.37
-206.9
-29.57
-15.01
-1.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.37
-206.9
-29.57
-15.01
-1.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.98
-189
-29.41
-13.7
-0.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.96
10.96
10.96
10.96
10.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
429.19
-54,264
-1,961.76
-1,956.6
109.8
PBDTM(%)
406.56
-54,294
-2,140.44
-2,060.37
100
PATM(%)
318.97
-41,380
-2,174.26
-2,832.07
-201.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.