Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

37.56
(1.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.37

0.5

1.36

0.53

0.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.37

0.5

1.36

0.53

0.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

2.19

0.31

0.37

Total Income

1.37

0.5

3.55

0.83

0.88

Total Expenditure

-4.51

271.82

30.23

11.2

0.32

PBIDT

5.88

-271.32

-26.68

-10.37

0.56

Interest

0.31

0.15

2.43

0.55

0.05

PBDT

5.57

-271.47

-29.11

-10.92

0.51

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

1.2

-64.56

0.46

4.09

1.54

Reported Profit After Tax

4.37

-206.9

-29.57

-15.01

-1.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.37

-206.9

-29.57

-15.01

-1.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.37

-206.9

-29.57

-15.01

-1.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.98

-189

-29.41

-13.7

-0.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.96

10.96

10.96

10.96

10.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

429.19

-54,264

-1,961.76

-1,956.6

109.8

PBDTM(%)

406.56

-54,294

-2,140.44

-2,060.37

100

PATM(%)

318.97

-41,380

-2,174.26

-2,832.07

-201.96

QUICKLINKS FOR Williamson Magor & Company Ltd

