Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

38.88
(3.51%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.53

36.29

17.72

15.64

37.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.53

36.29

17.72

15.64

37.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.68

12.3

0.02

67.4

56.9

Total Income

2.22

48.59

17.74

83.04

94.15

Total Expenditure

11.91

0.93

1.68

3.2

5.74

PBIDT

-9.69

47.67

16.06

79.85

88.41

Interest

0.6

7.8

0.62

21.17

80.23

PBDT

-10.29

39.86

15.44

58.67

8.18

Depreciation

0

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-1.1

0

15

0

Deferred Tax

7.91

13.59

22.89

-62.61

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-18.2

27.37

-7.47

106.26

8.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-18.2

27.37

-7.47

106.26

8.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-18.2

27.37

-7.47

106.26

8.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-16.61

24.98

-6.82

56.98

7.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.96

10.96

10.96

10.96

10.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-633.33

131.35

90.63

510.54

237.34

PBDTM(%)

-672.54

109.83

87.13

375.12

21.95

PATM(%)

-1,189.54

75.42

-42.15

679.41

21.85

