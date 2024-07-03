Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.53
36.29
17.72
15.64
37.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.53
36.29
17.72
15.64
37.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.68
12.3
0.02
67.4
56.9
Total Income
2.22
48.59
17.74
83.04
94.15
Total Expenditure
11.91
0.93
1.68
3.2
5.74
PBIDT
-9.69
47.67
16.06
79.85
88.41
Interest
0.6
7.8
0.62
21.17
80.23
PBDT
-10.29
39.86
15.44
58.67
8.18
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-1.1
0
15
0
Deferred Tax
7.91
13.59
22.89
-62.61
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-18.2
27.37
-7.47
106.26
8.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-18.2
27.37
-7.47
106.26
8.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.2
27.37
-7.47
106.26
8.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-16.61
24.98
-6.82
56.98
7.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.96
10.96
10.96
10.96
10.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-633.33
131.35
90.63
510.54
237.34
PBDTM(%)
-672.54
109.83
87.13
375.12
21.95
PATM(%)
-1,189.54
75.42
-42.15
679.41
21.85
No Record Found
