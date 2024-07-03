iifl-logo-icon 1
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Share Price

37.98
(-1.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:43 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.79
  • Day's High38.79
  • 52 Wk High46
  • Prev. Close38.53
  • Day's Low37.7
  • 52 Wk Low 30.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.75
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-242.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.63
  • Div. Yield0
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

38.79

Prev. Close

38.53

Turnover(Lac.)

1.75

Day's High

38.79

Day's Low

37.7

52 Week's High

46

52 Week's Low

30.15

Book Value

-242.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 37.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.96

10.96

10.96

10.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-74.18

-133.07

-163.64

-153.56

Net Worth

-63.22

-122.11

-152.68

-142.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

120.03

16.83

-13.19

0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.89

3.06

25.97

20.19

39.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.89

3.06

25.97

20.19

39.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.88

53.52

0.86

78.72

57.41

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Williamson Magor & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Chandan Mitra

Non Executive Director

Debasish Lahiri

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Lakshman Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sk Javed Akhtar

Independent Director

Tapas Guha

Non Executive Director

Sukesh Dolui

Independent Director

Tabrez Ahmed

Independent Director

Lyla Cherian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Williamson Magor & Company Ltd

Summary

Williamson Magor& Company Limited came into existence as a Corporate Entity on March 10, 1949 while it got incorporated under the name MACNEILL & BARRY LIMITED to do business inter alia as General Merchants, Agency Business and Manufacture of all kind of articles. The Company became a Multidivisional Company with interests among other things in Manufacture of Tea, Jute, Engineering and Reprographic Items. The Company also had Agency and Trading Divisions. The Company being the major Group Shareholding Company, the Group is popularly known as Williamson Magor Group (WM Group).The year 1975 was a land mark year for the Company when the then Williamson Magor & Co. Limited who were primarily engaged in the business of Growing and Manufacturing of Tea was amalgamated with the Company whereupon the name of the Company was changed to Macneill & Magor Limited. Williamson Magor & Co. Limited, had a long history in tea business dating back to the year 1868 and is considered to be one of the pioneers of tea business in India. As a result of the amalgamation, the Company became a major tea Company in the country while having various other business in its fold. Later, the Company changed its business strategy and decided to hive off all divisions other than tea to a few newly set up companies within the Group.The Calcutta-based Macneill & Magor was renamed Williamson Magor & Company in 1992. The change of name is in line with the companys reorganisation programme. Over the last few years,
Company FAQs

What is the Williamson Magor & Company Ltd share price today?

The Williamson Magor & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd is ₹41.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd is 0 and -0.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Williamson Magor & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd is ₹30.15 and ₹46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd?

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.71%, 3 Years at 15.36%, 1 Year at 5.85%, 6 Month at 2.86%, 3 Month at -2.23% and 1 Month at 3.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.01 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 37.92 %

