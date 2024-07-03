Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹38.79
Prev. Close₹38.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.75
Day's High₹38.79
Day's Low₹37.7
52 Week's High₹46
52 Week's Low₹30.15
Book Value₹-242.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.96
10.96
10.96
10.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-74.18
-133.07
-163.64
-153.56
Net Worth
-63.22
-122.11
-152.68
-142.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
120.03
16.83
-13.19
0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.89
3.06
25.97
20.19
39.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.89
3.06
25.97
20.19
39.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.88
53.52
0.86
78.72
57.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Chandan Mitra
Non Executive Director
Debasish Lahiri
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Lakshman Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sk Javed Akhtar
Independent Director
Tapas Guha
Non Executive Director
Sukesh Dolui
Independent Director
Tabrez Ahmed
Independent Director
Lyla Cherian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Williamson Magor & Company Ltd
Summary
Williamson Magor& Company Limited came into existence as a Corporate Entity on March 10, 1949 while it got incorporated under the name MACNEILL & BARRY LIMITED to do business inter alia as General Merchants, Agency Business and Manufacture of all kind of articles. The Company became a Multidivisional Company with interests among other things in Manufacture of Tea, Jute, Engineering and Reprographic Items. The Company also had Agency and Trading Divisions. The Company being the major Group Shareholding Company, the Group is popularly known as Williamson Magor Group (WM Group).The year 1975 was a land mark year for the Company when the then Williamson Magor & Co. Limited who were primarily engaged in the business of Growing and Manufacturing of Tea was amalgamated with the Company whereupon the name of the Company was changed to Macneill & Magor Limited. Williamson Magor & Co. Limited, had a long history in tea business dating back to the year 1868 and is considered to be one of the pioneers of tea business in India. As a result of the amalgamation, the Company became a major tea Company in the country while having various other business in its fold. Later, the Company changed its business strategy and decided to hive off all divisions other than tea to a few newly set up companies within the Group.The Calcutta-based Macneill & Magor was renamed Williamson Magor & Company in 1992. The change of name is in line with the companys reorganisation programme. Over the last few years,
Read More
The Williamson Magor & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd is ₹41.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd is 0 and -0.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Williamson Magor & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd is ₹30.15 and ₹46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.71%, 3 Years at 15.36%, 1 Year at 5.85%, 6 Month at 2.86%, 3 Month at -2.23% and 1 Month at 3.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.