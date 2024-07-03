Summary

Williamson Magor& Company Limited came into existence as a Corporate Entity on March 10, 1949 while it got incorporated under the name MACNEILL & BARRY LIMITED to do business inter alia as General Merchants, Agency Business and Manufacture of all kind of articles. The Company became a Multidivisional Company with interests among other things in Manufacture of Tea, Jute, Engineering and Reprographic Items. The Company also had Agency and Trading Divisions. The Company being the major Group Shareholding Company, the Group is popularly known as Williamson Magor Group (WM Group).The year 1975 was a land mark year for the Company when the then Williamson Magor & Co. Limited who were primarily engaged in the business of Growing and Manufacturing of Tea was amalgamated with the Company whereupon the name of the Company was changed to Macneill & Magor Limited. Williamson Magor & Co. Limited, had a long history in tea business dating back to the year 1868 and is considered to be one of the pioneers of tea business in India. As a result of the amalgamation, the Company became a major tea Company in the country while having various other business in its fold. Later, the Company changed its business strategy and decided to hive off all divisions other than tea to a few newly set up companies within the Group.The Calcutta-based Macneill & Magor was renamed Williamson Magor & Company in 1992. The change of name is in line with the companys reorganisation programme. Over the last few years,

