iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd Board Meeting

35.63
(-1.27%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Williamson Magor CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. To consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors held on 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 7th February, 2024 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on 7th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

Williamson Magor: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Williamson Magor & Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.