Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. To consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors held on 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024