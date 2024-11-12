|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. To consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors held on 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 7th February, 2024 Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on 7th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.