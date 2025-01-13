Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.29
3.29
3.29
3.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.87
2.87
2.87
2.86
Net Worth
6.16
6.16
6.16
6.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.16
6.16
6.16
6.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Networking Capital
2.94
6.1
6.11
6.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.57
5.89
5.96
5.92
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.21
0.25
0.19
0.22
Sundry Creditors
-3.82
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.06
Cash
3.21
0.04
0.04
0.05
Total Assets
6.16
6.15
6.16
6.14
