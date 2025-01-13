iifl-logo-icon 1
Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Balance Sheet

24.35
(-0.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:30:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.29

3.29

3.29

3.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.87

2.87

2.87

2.86

Net Worth

6.16

6.16

6.16

6.15

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.16

6.16

6.16

6.15

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Networking Capital

2.94

6.1

6.11

6.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.57

5.89

5.96

5.92

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.21

0.25

0.19

0.22

Sundry Creditors

-3.82

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.06

Cash

3.21

0.04

0.04

0.05

Total Assets

6.16

6.15

6.16

6.14

