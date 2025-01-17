Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.87
-18.53
-24.36
-34.25
Op profit growth
2,531.84
-97.51
109.51
-136.06
EBIT growth
-104.17
-1,442.75
-87.45
-126.29
Net profit growth
-113.99
-187.15
71.91
-141.21
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.78
-0.17
-5.72
-2.06
EBIT margin
-0.27
3.86
-0.23
-1.41
Net profit margin
-0.62
2.64
-2.47
-1.08
RoCE
-0.13
3.23
-0.22
-1.78
RoNW
-0.07
0.56
-0.64
-0.36
RoA
-0.07
0.55
-0.6
-0.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.55
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.55
0.03
-1.31
-1.13
Book value per share
24.27
24.34
24.03
24.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
16.41
0
0
P/CEPS
-15.26
227.84
-3.27
-5.84
P/B
0.34
0.37
0.17
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
4.74
2.56
-3.61
6.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
43.83
-31.18
-279.19
-40.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.55
29.02
43.19
39.41
Inventory days
0
0
17.85
49.82
Creditor days
-44.61
-25.42
-20.76
-31.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.67
-315.5
3.76
3.33
Net debt / equity
-0.25
-0.23
-0.27
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
6.59
155.84
4.49
6.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.55
-84
-64.99
-55.53
Employee costs
-11.59
-6.66
-14.71
-15.41
Other costs
-9.63
-9.5
-26.01
-31.11
