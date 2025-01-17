iifl-logo-icon 1
Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Key Ratios

24.99
(-3.88%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.87

-18.53

-24.36

-34.25

Op profit growth

2,531.84

-97.51

109.51

-136.06

EBIT growth

-104.17

-1,442.75

-87.45

-126.29

Net profit growth

-113.99

-187.15

71.91

-141.21

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.78

-0.17

-5.72

-2.06

EBIT margin

-0.27

3.86

-0.23

-1.41

Net profit margin

-0.62

2.64

-2.47

-1.08

RoCE

-0.13

3.23

-0.22

-1.78

RoNW

-0.07

0.56

-0.64

-0.36

RoA

-0.07

0.55

-0.6

-0.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.55

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.55

0.03

-1.31

-1.13

Book value per share

24.27

24.34

24.03

24.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

16.41

0

0

P/CEPS

-15.26

227.84

-3.27

-5.84

P/B

0.34

0.37

0.17

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

4.74

2.56

-3.61

6.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

43.83

-31.18

-279.19

-40.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

29.55

29.02

43.19

39.41

Inventory days

0

0

17.85

49.82

Creditor days

-44.61

-25.42

-20.76

-31.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.67

-315.5

3.76

3.33

Net debt / equity

-0.25

-0.23

-0.27

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

6.59

155.84

4.49

6.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.55

-84

-64.99

-55.53

Employee costs

-11.59

-6.66

-14.71

-15.41

Other costs

-9.63

-9.5

-26.01

-31.11

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

