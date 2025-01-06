iifl-logo-icon 1
Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.49
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Worldwide Alumi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.32

0.5

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

-0.3

0.01

Working capital

0

3.25

0.54

-0.39

Other operating items

Operating

0

2.91

0.68

-0.39

Capital expenditure

0

-0.22

-0.16

-2.26

Free cash flow

0

2.69

0.52

-2.65

Equity raised

5.7

6.95

6.91

8.39

Investing

0

-2.93

1.48

0.8

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.71

6.71

8.91

6.53

