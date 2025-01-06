Worldwide Aluminium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.32
0.5
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
-0.3
0.01
Working capital
0
3.25
0.54
-0.39
Other operating items
Operating
0
2.91
0.68
-0.39
Capital expenditure
0
-0.22
-0.16
-2.26
Free cash flow
0
2.69
0.52
-2.65
Equity raised
5.7
6.95
6.91
8.39
Investing
0
-2.93
1.48
0.8
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.71
6.71
8.91
6.53
